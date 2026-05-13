Memorial Day Weekend in the Hamptons means one thing: Dan’s Rosé Soirée. On Sunday, May 24, the Southampton Arts Center transforms into the season’s most glamorous gathering — an evening of world-class rosé, exceptional cuisine, electric entertainment, and the effortlessly chic energy that defines summer on the East End. More than 800 guests will raise a glass to kick off the season in style, and this year the celebration is bigger, bolder, and more memorable than ever.

Hosted by Ramona Singer, entrepreneur, Hamptons fixture, and beloved star of The Real Housewives of New York City and forthcoming series The Golden Life, the 2026 Soirée brings serious star power to an already legendary event. If anyone understands the assignment when it comes to rosé, warm nights, and a room full of people ready to celebrate, it’s Ramona. “After a brutal winter, there is extra excitement around kicking off the summer and sipping rosé, and Ramona is going to bring that added sparkle,” said Elizabeth Aloni, SVP of Dan’s Papers.

The Ultimate VIP Experience: Reserve a Private Cabana

For businesses, groups, and anyone who wants to arrive at the summer season in serious style, this year’s Rosé Soirée introduces a limited number of exclusive VIP Cabanas — and they won’t last long.

Each Cabana package is designed to deliver the full Dan’s Rosé Soirée experience at its most elevated, with everything your group needs for a seamless, standout night. Each Cabana comes with 10 VIP tickets, a private table and lounge seating, a dedicated server, premium bottles and mixers, a VIP gift bag, and all food, rosé, and drinks included. Cabana holders receive early expedited entry to the Soirée and early escorted entry to the exclusive Rosé Afterparty — plus a VIP photo page feature in Dan’s Papers, putting your brand directly in front of the Hamptons’ most engaged readership.

For a brand, a team, or a group of friends looking to make the most of Memorial Day weekend, there is no better investment. A Cabana puts your group at the center of the Hamptons’ most talked-about evening — with the visibility, comfort, and full-service attention that turns a great night into an unforgettable one. Cabanas are strictly limited. Inquire now at DansTaste.com.

20+ World-Class Rosés, Flowing All Night

The wine list at this year’s Soirée is nothing short of spectacular. From Provençal icons to East End favorites and bold new pours, every ticket includes unlimited tastings of more than 20 rosés curated from around the globe. This year’s flowing rosés include:

Bartenura · Castello di Borghese · Ca’ Maiol · Château Berne en Provence · Château Roubine · Clovis Point · Fattoria Sardi · Fria Frio · Kettmeir · Luca Paretti · Miraval · Mouton Cadet · Notorious Pink · Peconic Bay Vineyard · Pindar Duck Walk · Ultimate Provençe · Santa Margherita · Torresella · Vera Wang · Wölffer Estate Vineyard

15+ Star Chefs. One Spectacular Night.

The culinary lineup is equally dazzling. Over 15 acclaimed chefs will present curated bites throughout the evening, spanning everything from fresh East End flavors to globally inspired cuisine. This year’s roster of incredible eats includes:

Claude’s at Southampton Inn · DJ Chef · Grace & Grit · 1760 Homestead Farm · Insatiable Eats Catering · MTK Family Meal · Rumba · Ruta Oaxaca · Saaz Indian Cuisine · The Biscotti Company · The Sugar Cart · Toasted Oysters · The Maidstone · William Greenberg Desserts

Alongside the rosé, guests will enjoy a full bar with handcrafted specialty cocktails and premium craft beers. Every bite, every pour, every toast is included with your ticket.

Thank You to Our 2026 Sponsors

Dan’s Rosé Soirée is made possible by an exceptional group of sponsors who share a commitment to celebrating the best of the East End. This year’s partners include:

Aperol · San Pellegrino · Ben & Jerry’s · Bushmills Irish Whiskey · Maestro Dobel Tequila · East 27 Creative · GSM Charity Auctions · Hamptons Ink · Long Island Ice · Manhattan Beer · Miraval Rosé · National Event Connection · Lunello Spirits · Miss Jessie’s · Preferred Events LI · SpikedAde · Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology

Get Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

Dan’s Rosé Soirée has become a Memorial Day Weekend institution — a night that officially opens the Hamptons season and sells out year after year. Whether you’re joining the main event or reserving a private Cabana for your group, this is the evening that sets the tone for the entire summer. Don’t miss it.

Sunday, May 24, 2026 • Southampton Arts Center • 21+ • All-Inclusive

General Admission: 6:30–9 p.m. • VIP: 6–10:30 p.m.

DansTaste.com