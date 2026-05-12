The first in Dan’s Papers Taste Summer Series of 2026, Dan’s Rosé Soirée is kicking off the season with the most anticipated Memorial Day weekend celebration on Sunday, May 24 at the beautiful Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane). Real Housewives of New York City star and Southampton resident Ramona Singer will serve as this year’s host for the evening, joining purveyors serving more than 20 rosés from around the world, California, and the East End, and bites from 15-plus top chefs — including exclusive tastings from private chefs and Emmy-nominated culinary talent.

Rosé Soirée also includes live entertainment and DJ sets by DJ Theo, a full bar with specialty cocktails and craft beers, unlimited rosés, food, and drinks with ticket entry. VIPs will enjoy early entry and access to the exclusive VIP After Party. General admission is from 6:30–9 p.m. and VIP admission is from 6–10:30 p.m.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

Meet Insatiable Eats Chef Marco Barrila

Insatiable Eats Catering & Event Specialists and Shinnecock Lobster Factory Express chef and owner Marco Barrila will be serving Local Fluke Crudo, thinly sliced and citrus-cured, at Rose Soiree.

Barrila approaches food as a way to create happiness and connection. He’s a self-taught chef inspired by childhood memories of his mother and grandmother cooking from scratch.

Rooted in traditional techniques yet open to modern innovation, Barrila’s style balances respect for fundamentals with evolving culinary trends. He draws inspiration from fellow chefs, new ingredients, and industry shifts toward transparency and “seed-to-table” cooking — where simplicity and sourcing matter. Born and raised in Italy, pasta remains his ultimate comfort food, symbolizing tradition and nourishment.

His signature dishes, like Seafood Fra Diavolo, showcase bold, layered flavors from the ocean, combining spice, depth and warmth.

Learn more about Barrila and Insatiable Eats at insatiableeats.com.