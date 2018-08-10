Look Who’s Coming to East Hampton Library’s Authors Night 2018

The 13th annual East Hampton Library’s Author Night is, as usual, not to missed. Where else can you find good food, good wine and dozens of the best writers all in one place?

WHAT

East Hampton Library’s Author Night began in 2005 with a handful of dinners and a few hundred attendees, and has quickly become the most popular, celebrity-studded premier literary event of the Hamptons summer calendar. This year’s event features 100 authors and more than 2,500 people are expected to attend.

WHO

The evening’s Founding Honorary Chair, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, will both be signing their most recent books. So will Pulitzer Prize winner East Hampton’s Robert A. Caro, Sag Harbor’s Tom Clavin, Elliott Erwitt, East Hampton’s Florence Fabricant, Shelter Island’s Jules Feiffer, Emily Jane Fox, Wendy Goodman, Steve Israel, David Itzkoff, Ndaba Mandela, Sag Harbor’s Wednesday Martin, Malcolm Nance, Bob Roth, Gretchen Rubin, Jill Santopolo, Mark Strausman, Nathan Turner, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Chris Whipple. As if that’s not enough, as the event nears, many additional best-selling, prize-winning, distinguished authors will be added to the roster of participants.

WHERE

Authors Night will be held at a new location this year: under a grand tent on the “555” field in Amagansett. The field is located at 555 Montauk Highway, just east of the Amagensett IGA and Shell Station, on the north side of the highway. The event does not take place at the library.

Perhaps the better question is, where else? As in, where else could one find such a collection of talented writers all in one place—and there to talk to you! Or, better yet, is there anyplace you’d rather be?

WHEN

Saturday, August 11. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with the Authors Reception under a grand tent, where guests enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine and have the opportunity to meet and mingle with their favorite authors, buy their books (no need to carry your 13-pounds worth of Caro’s The Years of Lyndon Johnson set to the event), and have them personally inscribed.

At 8 p.m., directly following the Authors Reception, guests dine at dinner parties at private homes in honor of one or more of the guest authors. Authors being honored with dinner include, but are not limited to, Lee Child (The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel), A.J. Finn (The Woman in the Window), Helen Harrison (An Accidental Corpse), East Hampton’s A.M. Homes (Days of Awe), Michael Isikoff (Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump) and many others. For a full list of authors being honored and other details, visit authorsnight.org/dinners/.

Ticket prices are $100 for the Authors Reception and begin at $300 for the dinners, which includes entry to the book signing reception. Tickets can be purchased at authorsnight.org, at the East Hampton Library at 159 Main Street, East Hampton or by phone at 631-324-0222.

WHY

Proceeds from the special event benefit the East Hampton Library, a nonprofit that has been providing outstanding free library services to the East Hampton community since 1897.

Authors Night is Saturday, August 11. For complete event details, visit authorsnight.org.