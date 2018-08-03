Hampton Classic Names Boutique Garden for Former Board Chair Agneta Currey

The Hampton Classic Horse Show—taking place August 26–September 2 this year—is naming its famed Boutique Garden after longtime Board member and former chairman Agneta Currey in honor of her many years of dedication and hard work. Currey is retiring from the Classic’s Board of Directors after more than 35 years of service, including nearly three decades as Chair, but will continue to serve as an Honorary Board Member of the Hampton Classic.

Currey is particularly responsible for the development of the horse show’s stunning physical appearance through its Grounds and Decorations Committee. Her deep involvement with show jumping also resulted in the development of the Classic’s Equestrian Advisory Committee as one of the sport’s most outstanding and influential advisory groups.

“The pristine and immaculate look of the horse show grounds and vendor areas is due primarily to Agneta’s direction and personal involvement. We think the naming of the Boutique Garden in her honor is a most fitting way to ensure that she remains part of the Hampton Classic forever,” Hampton Classic Executive Director Shanette Cohen said.

A talented amateur hunter rider, Currey was honored in 2008 with the Long Island Sportsmanship Award, given to a Long Island resident for service and excellence in horsemanship over a long period of years. While she no longer competes in the show ring, members of her family continue to show at the Classic, including daughters Stephanie Ingram and Frances Briggs, son-in-law John Ingram, daughter-in-law Kathryn Jennings Currey, and granddaughters Virginia and Martha Ingram and Charlotte Currey. Her son, Christian Currey, has been a competitor as well, and his company, FarmVet, is a long time sponsor of the Classic.

The Agneta Currey Boutique Garden will host more than 70 vendors offering an extensive selection of wares including luxurious women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, handbags, handmade shoes and boots, art, automobiles, real estate, antiques, home furnishings, furniture, equestrian apparel, horse saddles and tack, photography and so much more. The Hampton Classic’s own shop features signature clothing, souvenirs and the highly-collectible Hampton Classic posters.

Learn more at hamptonclassic.com.