Hamptons Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, August 31–September 3, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Hampton Classic Grand Prix

September 2, 4 p.m.

Now in its 43rd year, the Hampton Classic hosts more than 1,600 horses competing in 200 hunter, jumper and equitation classes in six show rings from August 26 through September 2. On Sunday, one of the country’s biggest and most prestigious equestrian events comes to an epic conclusion. Top riders from around the world will compete for the $300,000 prize in the Grand Prix, while spectators, dressed in country casual attire and fancy hats, cheer from the stands.

The event also features a high-end Boutique Garden with more than 70 vendors and a wide selection of dining options, all on its spectacular 60-acre show grounds. Grandstand tickets are $45 and available on site only.

The Hampton Classic Grounds, 240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-527-3177, hamptonclassic.com

Bluegrass with the Edith and Bennett Band

August 31, 6 p.m.

This end of summer celebration on the terrace is full of old-time fiddle, banjo music and Swedish dance tunes. Delicious barbecue and specialty drinks will be available for purchase from Golden Pear Café. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for maximum comfort. The concert takes place rain or shine. Tickets $12, free with museum admission.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Mabel Mercer Cabaret

August 31, 8 p.m.

Steve Ross, Crown Prince of New York cabaret, will be joined by Sally Mayes, Jeff Harnar, Shana Farr and K.T. Sullivan in a centennial salute to Alan Jay Lerner, creator of some of the world’s greatest musical theater. The quintet will sing such classics as “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Almost Like Being in Love.” Tickets $45–$65.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Shinnecock Indian Powwow

August 31–September 3, times vary

One of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast begins at 3 p.m. on Friday with the first Grand Entry of dancers from all over the Americas at 7 p.m. Each day features dancing, guest entertainments and prayers. There will also be 100 Native American arts, crafts and food vendors. Admission $15, children 6–12 and seniors $10.

Shinnecock Indian Nation, 1 West Church Street, Southampton. 631-283-6143, shinnecockindianpowwow.com

Shell It Out Hamptons

September 1, 5 p.m.

Support the East Hampton Town Shellfish Hatchery at a fun charity event thrown by local artist Kurt Giehl and his tech entrepreneur husband Jeff Ragovin. The cocktail reception features an expansive raw bar with oysters and shrimp, as well as cooked shellfish. It also includes a silent auction and performance by Alfredo Merat. Tickets $150.

Acabonac Harbor, 16 Fieldview Lane, East Hampton. shellitouthamptons.com

“The Summit” Opening Night

September 1, 8 p.m.

Combining live performance, puppetry and an original score, The Summit is an exuberant comedy about a future where artificial intelligence makes human bodies obsolete. Join writer-directors Christian Scheider, Tucker Marder and Isla Hansen for a backstage tour, conversation and reception at the VIP after party. Tickets $18–$75, VIP $250.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

September 1–2, times vary

The Great Lawn will be filled with artwork in such mediums as sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, glass, ceramics, metalwork, fiber art, woodworking and more. All artists will be present to discuss how they were trained and how they find inspiration. The fair is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and opens an hour later on Sunday. Free admission.

The Great Lawn, 35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. paragonartevents.com