Hamptons Recycling and Transfer Center Guide

It happens to the best of us. Friends and family visited over the summer and you were the host of the century. As much fun as you had, your house is now a mess. Bottles, cans, boxes and other waste litter your once pristine home. What to do? Here’s a Hamptons recycling guide to help you clean up your place and save the world at the same time.
Main collection points are located in Southampton’s North Sea and East Hampton, with smaller transfer stations located in Montauk, Sag Harbor and Hampton Bays.
TOWN OF EAST HAMPTON
ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details
Recycle:
Commingled glass bottles and jars, metal cans
#1 and #2 plastic
Mixed paper
Corrugated cardboard
Clothing
Batteries
Electronics
Yard waste by ton
Dump permit needed for motor oil
East Hampton Recycling Center
260 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton North. 631-324-7191
Open every day but Wednesday 7 a.m.-–5 p.m.
Montauk Recycling Center
365 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5813
Open every day but Wednesday, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
A $20 permit is required for non-residents.
TOWN OF SOUTHAMPTON
southamptontownny.gov/333/recycling-guide
Recycle:
Commingled glass bottles and jars, metal cans
#1 and #2 plastic
Mixed paper
Corrugated cardboard
Regular light bulbs (non-fluorescent)
Clothing
Regular household batteries only (AA, AAA, etc.)
Yard waste (in spring and fall for set periods only)
5 gallons of motor oil per day
Electronics accepted at North Sea Transfer Station only.
Credit cards accepted at North Sea Transfer Station only.
On Saturday, August 25, the Sag Harbor Transfer station will accept otherwise prohibited household hazardous waste as part of a program partially financed with a grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Acceptable materials would include automotive, lawn and garden products and household products. A full list can be found at southamptontownny.gov/documentcenter/view/2863.
North Sea Transfer Station
1370 Majors Path, Southampton. 631-283-5210
Open every day 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sag Harbor Transfer Station
1404 Sag Harbor Bridgehampton Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-283-5210
Open every day but Wednesday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Hampton Bays Transfer Station
30 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-283-5210
Open every day 8 a.m.–4 p.m.