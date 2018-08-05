Hamptons Recycling and Transfer Center Guide

It happens to the best of us. Friends and family visited over the summer and you were the host of the century. As much fun as you had, your house is now a mess. Bottles, cans, boxes and other waste litter your once pristine home. What to do? Here’s a Hamptons recycling guide to help you clean up your place and save the world at the same time.

Main collection points are located in Southampton’s North Sea and East Hampton, with smaller transfer stations located in Montauk, Sag Harbor and Hampton Bays.

TOWN OF EAST HAMPTON

ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details



Recycle:

Commingled glass bottles and jars, metal cans

#1 and #2 plastic

Mixed paper

Corrugated cardboard

Clothing

Batteries

Electronics

Yard waste by ton

Dump permit needed for motor oil

East Hampton Recycling Center

260 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton North. 631-324-7191

Open every day but Wednesday 7 a.m.-–5 p.m.

Montauk Recycling Center

365 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5813

Open every day but Wednesday, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

A $20 permit is required for non-residents.

TOWN OF SOUTHAMPTON

southamptontownny.gov/333/recycling-guide

Recycle:

Commingled glass bottles and jars, metal cans

#1 and #2 plastic

Mixed paper

Corrugated cardboard

Regular light bulbs (non-fluorescent)

Clothing

Regular household batteries only (AA, AAA, etc.)

Yard waste (in spring and fall for set periods only)

5 gallons of motor oil per day

Electronics accepted at North Sea Transfer Station only.

Credit cards accepted at North Sea Transfer Station only.

On Saturday, August 25, the Sag Harbor Transfer station will accept otherwise prohibited household hazardous waste as part of a program partially financed with a grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Acceptable materials would include automotive, lawn and garden products and household products. A full list can be found at southamptontownny.gov/documentcenter/view/2863.

North Sea Transfer Station

1370 Majors Path, Southampton. 631-283-5210

Open every day 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sag Harbor Transfer Station

1404 Sag Harbor Bridgehampton Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-283-5210

Open every day but Wednesday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hampton Bays Transfer Station

30 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-283-5210

Open every day 8 a.m.–4 p.m.