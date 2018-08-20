Ralph Macchio Returns to Ninth Annual Village Cup Regatta in Port Jefferson

Karate Kid hero Ralph Macchio is coming to Long Island, ready to play his part in the battle against pancreatic cancer. The Huntington native will be directing the Ninth Annual Village Cup Regatta, a boat race between the Village of Port Jefferson and Mather Hospital, Saturday September 8.

The event, sponsored by The Port Jefferson Yacht Club, commences in Harborfront Park at 10 a.m. where Regatta t-shirts, signed by Macchio, hats and nautical bags will be sold. This will mark the sixth year Macchio has worked at the Regatta. His wife, Phyllis Fierro, is a nurse practitioner at the Mather Hospital, operating in the Mather Hospital’s Palliative Medicine Program.

Macchio—who recently reprised his role as Karate Kid‘s Daniel LaRusso in YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai—serves as Regatta Ambassador and will sail on one of the Mather boats.

By 11 a.m., the crowd moves to Port Jefferson Village dock for the Memorial Parade of Boats. This annual tribute to those who have died from pancreatic cancer is performed by all participating boats, as they sail by with vibrant banners and flags to the salute of cannon fire and bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace.”

Participants will then compete in one of three races, categorized by boat size. Spectators may view the race from a designated boat for the price pf $50 per person.

A Skipper’s Reception will be held at Port Jefferson Village Center, a restored 1917 shipyard building, at 3:30 p.m. There the victor will be awarded the Village Cup.

Tickets to the reception are $50 per person, and those who would like to attend both the reception and ride the spectator boat can pay a discounted rate of $75 each.

All proceeds will be donated to the Lustgarten Foundation and Mather Hospital’s Palliative Medicine Program. The Lustgarten Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to Pancreatic Cancer research, and the Palliative Medicine Program helps patients and their families dealing with life-changing diagnoses.

Pledge your donations and learn more at portjeffersonyachtclub.com.