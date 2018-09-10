Harborfest 2018 in Pictures: Sag Harbor Pride on Display

Sag Harbor held its annual Harborfest 2018, a village-wide event celebrating its maritime history, culture and local pride, over the weekend of September 7–9, 2018.

The festivities kicked of Friday, September 7 and ended Sunday, September 9 with events appealing to all ages, including, but not limited to, the Whalers Cup whale boat races, activities for children, live music, stand-up comedy, art exhibitions, film screenings, historic tours, delicious food, sidewalk sales, a fire juggler and even a mind-blowing flyboard demonstration!