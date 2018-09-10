Community

Harborfest 2018 in Pictures: Sag Harbor Pride on Display

A weekend celebration of local history, culture and pride in the village.

Barbara Lassen September 10, 2018
    Barbara Lassen

    Getting a direct hit, this team hit the whale with their harpoon and raced back to take first place for the round

    Barbara Lassen
    Getting a direct hit, this team hit the whale with their harpoon and raced back to take first place for the round

    Dash, age 4, Khloe, age 9, and Lola, age 8, enjoyed a day out with their fur baby Chester, also age 4 (that's 28 in dog years)

    Barbara Lassen
    Dash, age 4, Khloe, age 9, and Lola, age 8, enjoyed a day out with their fur baby Chester, also age 4 (that's 28 in dog years)

    Bees Needs honey purveyor Mary Woltz

    Barbara Lassen
    Bees Needs honey purveyor Mary Woltz

    Eileen Mullen of Sotheby's International Realty with her son Patrick Mullen enjoy a mother and son day

    Barbara Lassen
    Eileen Mullen of Sotheby's International Realty with her son Patrick Mullen enjoy a mother and son day

    Ticianna, Victoria and Sarah enjoyed the activities on Long Wharf

    Barbara Lassen
    Ticianna, Victoria and Sarah enjoyed the activities on Long Wharf

    Priscilla, Angela, Grace and Sydney, all 13 years old, blew kisses in front of the "Kisses" yacht docked in the harbor

    Barbara Lassen
    Priscilla, Angela, Grace and Sydney, all 13 years old, blew kisses in front of the

    Go big or go home! Nick Dombkowski broke the oar while rowing in the Whalers Cup race

    Barbara Lassen
    Go big or go home! Nick Dombkowski broke the oar while rowing in the Whalers Cup race

    Celebrating turning 13: Yash, Kush, Antonio and Matthew

    Barbara Lassen
    Celebrating turning 13: Yash, Kush, Antonio and Matthew

    Classmates Nate, age 8, Ben, age 9, and Ginger, age 8, participated in fun kids activities at the event

    Barbara Lassen
    Classmates Nate, age 8, Ben, age 9, and Ginger, age 8, participated in fun kids activities at the event

    Ben, age 9, and Nate, age 8, playing a game of Connect Four

    Barbara Lassen
    Ben, age 9, and Nate, age 8, playing a game of Connect Four

    Hampton Flyboard demonstration

    Barbara Lassen
    Hampton Flyboard demonstration

    Hampton Flyboard salutes the crowd

    Barbara Lassen
    Hampton Flyboard salutes the crowd

    Eva, age 12, and Emma, age 13, are all smiles as they looked at the yachts in the harbor

    Barbara Lassen
    Eva, age 12, and Emma, age 13, are all smiles as they looked at the yachts in the harbor

    Shayne age 8, Taylor age 6, Dillon age 8, and Cameron age 7 joking around

    Barbara Lassen
    Shayne age 8, Taylor age 6, Dillon age 8, and Cameron age 7 joking around

    Spectators lined up to cheer on their favorite team during the Whalers Cup race

    Barbara Lassen
    Spectators lined up to cheer on their favorite team during the Whalers Cup race

    Rowing in sync brought this team the win for one round of the Whalers Cup races

    Barbara Lassen
    Rowing in sync brought this team the win for one round of the Whalers Cup races

    Team pushing off for the Whalers Cup race

    Barbara Lassen
    Team pushing off for the Whalers Cup race

    Preparing for the whale boat races

    Barbara Lassen
    Preparing for the whale boat races

    Warmed up and ready to race at the Whalers Cup race

    Barbara Lassen
    Warmed up and ready to race at the Whalers Cup race

    Oars lined up for the Whalers Cup races

    Barbara Lassen
    Oars lined up for the Whalers Cup races

    Long Wharf was action packed with food vendors, activities for children and live music

    Barbara Lassen
    Long Wharf was action packed with food vendors, activities for children and live music

    Shanli age 9, Ella age 9 and Jade age 10

    Shanli age 9, Ella age 9 and Jade age 10

    Sag Harbor held its annual Harborfest 2018, a village-wide event celebrating its maritime history, culture and local pride, over the weekend of September 7–9, 2018.

    The festivities kicked of Friday, September 7 and ended Sunday, September 9 with events appealing to all ages, including, but not limited to, the Whalers Cup whale boat races, activities for children, live music, stand-up comedy, art exhibitions, film screenings, historic tours, delicious food, sidewalk sales, a fire juggler and even a mind-blowing flyboard demonstration!

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Blue Duck Bakery Cafe exterior in Southampton
    September 10, 2018
    141

    Blue Duck Bakery Café Closing Southampton Location

    46461505 - hands of a man holding a financial planning device over a wooden workspace table. all screen graphics are made up.
    September 10, 2018
    6

    Learn How a Financial Plan Can Help You Achieve Your Bucket List

    Hamptons Subway debuts its new slogan:
    September 10, 2018
    6

    Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of September 7–13, 2018

    Rendering of the Montauk Playhouse theater
    September 9, 2018
    31

    Montauk Playhouse Raises $575,000 Toward Aquatic & Cultural Centers