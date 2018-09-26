Patchogue Theatre Showcases Music, Comedy, Shadow Puppets this Fall

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts’ fall offerings include music, comedy and even shadow puppets. Don’t let the long drive from deter you; these incredible shows are well worth the trip.

Monsters of Rock: 30th Anniversary Concert

Saturday, September 29, 8 p.m.

The original Monsters of Rock Tour with Van Halen, Metallica, Scorpions, Dokken and Kingdom Come took the country by storm 30 years ago. Now relive the epic concert with some of the greatest tribute acts to grace the Patchogue stage, featuring Van Hagar, Blackout, Mr. Scary and Damage Inc. Tickets $25–$35.

5th Annual Farewell to Summer Concert

Thursday, October 4, at 7 p.m.

The Tradewinds Band returns at the request of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone to perform music through the decades. From Etta James to Bruno Mars, Earth Wind and Fire to the Zac Brown Band, Tradewinds performs popular rock, swing and contemporary music from yesterday and today. Free.

My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy

Saturday, October 6 at 8 p.m.

Steve Solomon is back with new characters, new lunacy and plenty of new laughs. The audience will meet myriad astounding characters we know, love and tolerate from our own families; each one brought to life on stage by his gift for creating voices, dialects and wacky sound effects. Tickets $50–$65.

Catapult: The Amazing Magic of Dancing Shadows

Sunday, October 7, 7 p.m.

An America’s Got Talent finalist, Catapult is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. Be amazed as you watch their bodies transform into a mountain, an elephant, a dragon, even a helicopter. Packed with hundreds of shape transformation, the show is full of humor, emotion and engaging stories for all ages. Tickets $20–$45.

With Love, Marilyn

October 12–13, 8 p.m.

Patchogue Theatre and The Gateway co-present With Love, Marilyn, which stars Erin Sullivan as Marilyn Monroe in a special one-woman tribute performance to one of the most iconic romantic ingénues. Tickets $25–$65.

Pinkalicious the Musical

Sunday, October 14, 11 a.m.

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe. Young children will love finding out how she gets out of this odd predicament. Tickets $15–$25.

Yacht Rock Meets Soul

Friday, October 19, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Steely Dan and Stevie Wonder brought to you by FM and Sir Duke. FM: A Steely Dan Tribute takes its place among the veterans, with a following that spans multiple generations. The band still knows how to leave its audience spellbound with masterful recreations of classics and album cuts. Fronted by the electrifying and world-famous vocalist, Tom Bowes of Tower of Power and Blood, Sweat & Tears, Sir Duke lifts the level of the tribute band genre to something riveting and absolutely unforgettable. Experience your favorite Stevie Wonder hits live in a captivating show you won’t soon forget.

Don Felder

Sunday, October 21, 8 p.m.

Don Felder is renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time. The bandʼs record-setting compilation Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) sold over 29 million copies in the U.S. alone and was awarded by the RIAA the top-selling album of the 20th Century. Relive the legendary sound of The Eagles with 12-string guitarist extraordinaire Don Felder.

Tickets $45–$85.

The Make Comedy Great Again Tour

Friday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Truly great comedy is funny, relevant and positive, and if well performed, will have you laughing until your sides hurt. That’s what you can expect when four comedic headliners with over 100 years of experience take the stage, featuring Jeff Allen, Ross Bennett, Tina Giorgi and Earl David Reed. Bring the kids, because while this show is not always politically correct, it is 100% family friendly.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday, October 27, 8 p.m.

Probably the oddest, most off-the-wall cult classic ever made, this kinky, rock and roll, science fiction, horror satire seems to be everyone’s favorite late night show. The ZEN Room’s live shadowcast enhances the experience on the Patchogue Theatre stage as they act out your favorite scenes with audience participation. A pre-show reception will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include a Halloween Costume Contest with giveaways for first, second and third places, as well as the traditional Virgin Sacrifice on the main stage before the show. Tickets $20–$30.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, October 28, 4 p.m.

JJK Productions LLC presents its final presentation of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique Jazz sound, the orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time, playing an average of 300 shows every year since 1956. Tickets $25–$65.

Broadway Memories

Friday, November 2, 8 p.m.

In Broadway Memories, five of Broadway’s finest performers gather on stage to belt out popular musical numbers and share anecdotes from their careers. Relive your favorite hits live on stage performed by Janine Divita from If/Then, Jenn Gambatese from School of Rock: The Musical, Lana Gordon from Chicago, Mykal Kilgore from Hair and Tony Yazbeck from Prince of Broadway. Tickets $29–$49.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel

Saturday, November 3, 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand, The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel is a highly theatrical, eye-popping production that incorporates 23 of the songs that Queen made famous, including “We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Somebody to Love,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and others. Tickets $39–$69.

Long Island Concert Orchestra

Sunday, November 4, 3 p.m.

A Leonard Bernstein Centennial Tribute, performed by the Long Island Concert Orchestra, features an exciting array of works by both Maestro Bernstein as well as by composers with whom he is often associated, including George Gershwin and Aaron Copland: orchestral works, vocal music with orchestra and culminating with Gershwin’s quintessential and heroic Rhapsody in Blue for piano and orchestra. Tickets $25–$55.

Lonesome Stranger: The Concert

Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the story of an ever-changing America with Lonesome Stranger: The Concert featuring special guest star and folk legend of Peter, Paul and Mary—Peter Yarrow. The concert version of the acclaimed off-Broadway musical tells the story of Americana Music from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan and beyond, including the music of Pete Seeger; The Kingston Trio; Peter, Paul and Mary; Joni Mitchell; The Byrds; Joan Baez; Crosby, Stills and Nash; and a special tribute to Leonard Cohen. Tickets $25–$55.

Wanted DOA: A Tribute to Bon Jovi

Friday, November 16, 8 p.m.

The sentiment of Bon Jovi’s music hits home and no matter the age group, their music is iconic and recognizable to the masses. As one of history’s most successful music acts with over 130 million RIAA certified sales and countless awards, it’s no wonder there are countless acts looking to pay tribute to this legendary group. However, there is only one who truly captures the authenticity of what Bon Jovi’s music is all about and what their fans demand—Wanted DOA. Tickets $25–$55.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313 patchoguetheatre.org