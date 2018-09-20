Ralph Lauren to Throw First Pitch at Yankees Game

Montauker and fashion icon Ralph Lauren will fulfill his boyhood dream of throwing a pitch at Yankee Stadium. Lauren will toss the ceremonial first pitch when the New York Yankees take on their sworn rival, The Boston Red Sox, on September 20 at 7:05 p.m.

As a former Bronx resident and lifelong Bronx Bombers fan, Lauren strives to do justice to Yankee Stadium and baseball as a whole by throwing the perfect pitch. He’s spent several weeks working on his throwing arm and form with his personal trainer. “My goal is to be Rocky,” he told The New York Post. “I don’t want to let anyone down.” Last Wednesday, Lauren took his training a step further by practicing with David Cone, a Yankees pitcher who threw a perfect game (no batter reached first base) in 1999. According to The Post, Cone had thought about moving him closer to the plate, but the 78-year-old managed pitch a strike from the mound.

On September 7, the Montauker celebrated his company’s 50th anniversary with a lavish fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Then on September 17, Ralph Lauren launched the POLO app, the first one dedicated to the Ralph Lauren Polo division. Users can preview new Polo products before they are released or shop vintage looks. The app is also equipped with an “Ask Ralph” function for fans to submit weekly questions to the designer and vote on new designs.

Lauren himself isn’t sure what to wear to the ceremonial pitch, as he told The Post, “I’ve gotta be able to move. Maybe I’ll wear a T-shirt or something. I don’t want to worry about my clothes. Maybe I should tailor a suit? Make a pinstriped suit.”

Lauren will continue to celebrate half-a-century of success, with a limited-edition Ralph Lauren x Yankees collection, available for purchase on the POLO app on September 20. The collection includes, a New Era cap, a Wilson glove, a Rawlings baseball and a satin jacket.