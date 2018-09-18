House & Home

What Causes Brown Spots on Your Lawn or Turf? How Do You Fix It?

Proper irrigation will help combat dead, dried out grass.

Robert Boyle, President of RB Irrigation and the Irrigation Association of New York September 18, 2018
Grass lawn with brown spot
Photo: Pongphan Ruengchai/123RF

Some reasons for lawn brown spots are: dull mower blades, disease, fungus, drought stress, soil compaction, insects or improper watering.

To ensure a healthy and beautiful lawn, the installation and maintenance of an irrigation system is important. A proper watering schedule is required as too much or too little water can lead to brown spots and fungus. In times of drought, dry brittle grass can quickly turn brown.

New sod is prone to drying out. Frequent small amounts of watering are necessary to establish strong root growth. Your irrigation system should properly disperse water to prevent lawn brown spots on new sod.

How do you fix lawn brown spots?
The answer is water. Even fertilizer won’t help your grass until it’s green and healthy again. Once a lawn is healthy, fertilizer really helps it grow and establish the deeper root system it needs. So what it comes down to is more frequent irrigation cycles and possibly hand watering the brown spots during the day.

Have your irrigation contractor check the following when they service your system:

  • Check for clean filter screens and nozzles of heads.
  • Have crew test heads and replace those that need replacing.
  • Make sure all nozzles have the same radius within a zone.
  • Technicians should adjust rotors so they are not watering pavement.
  • Call your irrigation company if sprinkler heads refuse to pop up, or the radius is insufficient—a broken riser or fitting may be to blame.

So when you see lawn brown spots, remember that your lawn is asking for a drink.

Irrigation system, sprinler head spraying water
Maintain your irrigation system, Photo: maykal/123RF

Protect Your Investment
RB Irrigation has been providing professional lawn sprinkler systems and irrigation solutions on Eastern Long Island since 1999. The company uses only high-quality products and labor procedures to ensure optimum lawn sprinkler system performance and customer satisfaction. They only staff the most reliable and professional lawn sprinkler system specialists, ensuring customers get the best service available. RB Irrigation is licensed and insured and serves Eastern Suffolk, including East Hampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Westhampton and Montauk.

Contact RB Irrigation at 631 288-1087 or visit rbirrigation.net.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Hamptons International Film Festival Poster by Patton Miller with stills from 2018 features, Courtesy HIFF
September 18, 2018
85

Here’s Everything Playing at the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival

Brad and Angelina guest book
September 18, 2018
83

Hamptons Rentals Suspected of Adding Fake Celebrity Guest Book Entries

chef cooking
September 17, 2018
136

Top 3 Reasons Restaurant Cooking Is Better Than Yours

Tom Papa, Photo: Courtesy WHBPAC
September 17, 2018
168

Let Your Spirits Rise for Comedian/Bread Expert
Tom Papa at WHBPAC