Plan for Lawngevity: Irrigation Maintenance Improves Efficiency

It has been shown that regular maintenance of your irrigation system will ensure it operates at peak performance and components will last longer. A regularly maintained irrigation system will prevent water waste, reduce pollution from run-off and over-irrigation, and improve plant health by applying the correct amount of water where it can be utilized by the landscape.

Several problems can affect the efficiency of your system:

Misaligned heads result in overwatering parts of the landscape and brown spots in other areas of the landscape.

Overspray, also known as runoff, can result in poor distribution uniformity, overwatering and runoff on hardscapes.

High pressure causes problems such as misting from spray heads, which results in poor coverage and potential damage to the irrigation system.

Failure of heads to pop-up or rotate is often a symptom of low water pressure. Low pressure can also result in poor coverage and dry spots in the landscape.

In addition to regular maintenance, there are products available to increase the efficiency of your system.

