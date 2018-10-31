Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Food & Drink categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Food & Drink

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Bean and Bagel Cafe

Gold – East End Bagel

Silver – Bagel Lovers

Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Gold – Briermere Farms

Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

Bronze – La Bonne Boulangerie

BEST BBQ

Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Gold – Maple Tree

Silver – Grace & Grit

Bronze – Spicy’s BBQ

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery

Silver – Moustache Brewing Co.

Bronze – Long Ireland

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – O’Mally’s

Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – My Butcher Meat Shop, Wading River

Gold – Wayside Market

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – Love Lane Sweet Shop

Gold – North Fork Chocolate Company

Silver – Sweet Indulgences, Greenport

Bronze – The Candyman

BEST CAPPUCCINO

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Hampton Coffee Co. – Aquebogue

Silver – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar

Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Cheese & Spice Market

Gold – Kate’s Cheese Co.

Silver – Brew Cheese

Silver – Village Cheese Shop North

Bronze – Catapano Dairy Farm

BEST CLAM BAKE

Platinum – Southold Fish Market

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – Little Creek Oyster Farm

Gold – Tweed’s

Silver – The Preston House and Hotel

Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – Brix & Rye

Gold – The Preston House and Hotel

Silver – The Frisky Oyster

Bronze – Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co – Aquebogue

Silver – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Bronze – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar

Bronze – Sarikopa Organic Coffee and Tea House

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Gold – Wake and Bake, Inc

Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

Bronze – The North Fork Table & Inn

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Gold – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs

Silver – Cakes Couture & More

Bronze – Rachel Cronemeyer Cakes & Confections

BEST DELI

Platinum – Ammirati’s

Gold – Meetinghouse Deli

Silver – Wendy’s Deli

Bronze – Euro Deli

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Gold – The Preston House and Hotel

Silver – Modern Snack Bar

Bronze – Wake and Bake, Inc

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Country View, Southold

Gold – Sep’s Farms

Silver – Wowak Farms

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market

Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market

BEST FARMERS MARKET VENDOR

Platinum – Greenport Jerkey Company

Gold – 63 South Chill Street

Silver – Backyard Brine

Silver – Browder’s Birds

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – The North Fork Shack

Gold – Love Lane Kitchen

Silver – First and South

Bronze – Tweed’s

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – Spicy’s BBQ Fried Chicken

Gold – Main Road Biscuit Co.

Silver – Salamander General Store

Silver – J&L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs

Bronze – The Country Rotisserie

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – Magic Fountain

Gold – Sweet Tart Frozen Yogurt

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Gold – Amazing Olive

Silver – Marie Eiffel Market

Bronze – Crushed Olive

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant

Gold – Mazi

Silver – Turkuaz Grill

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Green Earth Market

Gold – Green Leaf’s & Bananas

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – The Market

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Magic Fountain

Gold – Snowflake

Silver – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar

Bronze – 63 South Chill Street

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – Claudio’s

Silver – Cooperage Inn

Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar

BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Platinum – Claudio’s

Gold – Southold Fish Market

Silver – First & South

Bronze – Modern Snack Bar

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE

Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Gold – Montauk Rumrunners

Silver – Riverhead Ciderhouse Hard Cider

BEST MUFFINS

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold

Gold – Hampton Coffee Co. – Aquebogue

Silver – Wendy’s Deli

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – Pagano’s Pizzeria

Gold – Michelangelo Mattituck

Silver – 1943 Pizza Bar

Bronze – Lenny’s Pizza & Restaurant

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – Little Creek Oyster Farm

Silver – Claudio’s Raw Bar

Bronze – Frisky Oyster

BEST STEAK

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – Cliff’s Elbow Room

Silver – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club and Marina

Silver – The Birchwood of Polish Town

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Tony’s Asian Fusion – Mattituck

Platinum – Zakura – Greenport

BEST TACO

Platinum – Funcho’s Fajita

Gold – Lucharito’s

Silver – Mattitaco

Bronze – Maple Tree

BEST WINE & LIQUOR STORE

Platinum – Wines by Nature

Gold – Michael’s Liquor Store

Silver – Greenport Wine and Spirits

Silver – Peconic Liquor Store

Bronze – Wine Mart

BEST WINGS

Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Gold – Jerry and the Mermaid

Silver – Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge

Bronze – Maple Tree