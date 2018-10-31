Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Food & Drink categories!
BEST BAGELS
Platinum – Bean and Bagel Cafe
Gold – East End Bagel
Silver – Bagel Lovers
Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen
BEST BAKERY
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold
Gold – Briermere Farms
Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs
Bronze – La Bonne Boulangerie
BEST BBQ
Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Gold – Maple Tree
Silver – Grace & Grit
Bronze – Spicy’s BBQ
BEST BREWERY
Platinum – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery
Silver – Moustache Brewing Co.
Bronze – Long Ireland
BEST BURGERS
Platinum – Tweed’s
Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Silver – O’Mally’s
Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room
BEST BUTCHER
Platinum – My Butcher Meat Shop, Wading River
Gold – Wayside Market
BEST CANDY STORE
Platinum – Love Lane Sweet Shop
Gold – North Fork Chocolate Company
Silver – Sweet Indulgences, Greenport
Bronze – The Candyman
BEST CAPPUCCINO
Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.
Gold – Hampton Coffee Co. – Aquebogue
Silver – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen
BEST CHEESE SHOP
Platinum – Cheese & Spice Market
Gold – Kate’s Cheese Co.
Silver – Brew Cheese
Silver – Village Cheese Shop North
Bronze – Catapano Dairy Farm
BEST CLAM BAKE
Platinum – Southold Fish Market
BEST CLAM CHOWDER
Platinum – Little Creek Oyster Farm
Gold – Tweed’s
Silver – The Preston House and Hotel
Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar
BEST COCKTAILS
Platinum – Brix & Rye
Gold – The Preston House and Hotel
Silver – The Frisky Oyster
Bronze – Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill
BEST COFFEE
Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.
Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co – Aquebogue
Silver – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold
Bronze – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
Bronze – Sarikopa Organic Coffee and Tea House
BEST COOKIES
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold
Gold – Wake and Bake, Inc
Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs
Bronze – The North Fork Table & Inn
BEST CUPCAKES
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold
Gold – Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs
Silver – Cakes Couture & More
Bronze – Rachel Cronemeyer Cakes & Confections
BEST DELI
Platinum – Ammirati’s
Gold – Meetinghouse Deli
Silver – Wendy’s Deli
Bronze – Euro Deli
BEST DESSERTS
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold
Gold – The Preston House and Hotel
Silver – Modern Snack Bar
Bronze – Wake and Bake, Inc
BEST FARM STAND
Platinum – Country View, Southold
Gold – Sep’s Farms
Silver – Wowak Farms
BEST FARMERS MARKET
Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market
Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market
BEST FARMERS MARKET VENDOR
Platinum – Greenport Jerkey Company
Gold – 63 South Chill Street
Silver – Backyard Brine
Silver – Browder’s Birds
BEST FRENCH FRIES
Platinum – The North Fork Shack
Gold – Love Lane Kitchen
Silver – First and South
Bronze – Tweed’s
BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Platinum – Spicy’s BBQ Fried Chicken
Gold – Main Road Biscuit Co.
Silver – Salamander General Store
Silver – J&L’s Chicken, Fish & Ribs
Bronze – The Country Rotisserie
BEST FROZEN YOGURT
Platinum – Magic Fountain
Gold – Sweet Tart Frozen Yogurt
BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP
Platinum – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
Gold – Amazing Olive
Silver – Marie Eiffel Market
Bronze – Crushed Olive
BEST GYRO
Platinum – Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant
Gold – Mazi
Silver – Turkuaz Grill
BEST HEALTH FOOD
Platinum – Green Earth Market
Gold – Green Leaf’s & Bananas
Silver – Love Lane Kitchen
Bronze – The Market
BEST ICE CREAM
Platinum – Magic Fountain
Gold – Snowflake
Silver – D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
Bronze – 63 South Chill Street
BEST LOBSTER DINNER
Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
Gold – Claudio’s
Silver – Cooperage Inn
Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar
BEST LOBSTER ROLL
Platinum – Claudio’s
Gold – Southold Fish Market
Silver – First & South
Bronze – Modern Snack Bar
BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE
Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Gold – Montauk Rumrunners
Silver – Riverhead Ciderhouse Hard Cider
BEST MUFFINS
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southold
Gold – Hampton Coffee Co. – Aquebogue
Silver – Wendy’s Deli
BEST PIZZA
Platinum – Pagano’s Pizzeria
Gold – Michelangelo Mattituck
Silver – 1943 Pizza Bar
Bronze – Lenny’s Pizza & Restaurant
BEST RAW BAR
Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
Gold – Little Creek Oyster Farm
Silver – Claudio’s Raw Bar
Bronze – Frisky Oyster
BEST STEAK
Platinum – Tweed’s
Gold – Cliff’s Elbow Room
Silver – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club and Marina
Silver – The Birchwood of Polish Town
BEST SUSHI
Platinum – Tony’s Asian Fusion – Mattituck
Platinum – Zakura – Greenport
BEST TACO
Platinum – Funcho’s Fajita
Gold – Lucharito’s
Silver – Mattitaco
Bronze – Maple Tree
BEST WINE & LIQUOR STORE
Platinum – Wines by Nature
Gold – Michael’s Liquor Store
Silver – Greenport Wine and Spirits
Silver – Peconic Liquor Store
Bronze – Wine Mart
BEST WINGS
Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Gold – Jerry and the Mermaid
Silver – Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge
Bronze – Maple Tree