Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Carol Luz Paints Pampered Pups Judy & Elroy

Painter Carol Luz originally created “A Day in the Life of Judy & Elroy” for the 2018 edition of the Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce’s annual poster. Luz shares that, “The celebrity dogs in the painting are Judy and Elroy. They are feisty Jack Russell Terriers who enjoy the good life. They were named after the Jetsons siblings, since they are brother and sister. Judy and Elroy are shopping, walking down Main Street in Westhampton Beach.”

What was the inspiration for this piece?

I’d been wanting to do this painting for a while. I just couldn’t get it out of my head and onto the canvas easily. I wanted to show how fun it is to shop on the East End with Judy and Elroy. It took a little while thinking it through and then I started to take pictures of the town. My husband helped me take pictures of the dogs walking together in our backyard. We went through a lot of cookies.

Have you counseled them about the dangers of smoking?

I most certainly have. Elroy assured me that he does not inhale…

Do they play poker?

No, they enjoy surfing, parasailing, driving, eating, shopping, swimming, flying planes and spaceships, snowboarding, boating, being famous and having a good time.

Where does this couple go before and after shopping sprees?

The first stop is The Treats Bakery to catch up on some local gossip while lapping up coffee and eating biscuits. Judy then visits J Barks next door, for a new diamond encrusted collar. She gets one every year. This year J Barks personalized a collar with her name on it in pink diamonds. Then on to Poochie’s, where she picks up a new Louis Vuitton scarf that she needs to put on right away without removing the price tag. Elroy was able to get himself a new leather Louis Vuitton collar from Poochie’s.

The puparazzi is everywhere in town, so Judy and Elroy duck into Margarita Growl for some lunch. Their favorite is the Shrimp Caesar Salad and Watermelon Margarita. Dog Island Surf is next, to pick up a new surfboard and some surf wax. The afternoon is spent at the beach surfing, supping, and “ruff housing” with friends. Dinner and dogtails are at Starr Waggs with close friends.

Now that summer has passed, what are you most looking forward to this fall?

Cooler weather and pumpkin picking! Maybe a painting of Judy and Elroy pretending to be the Great Pumpkin…delivering treats and toys to all of the believing pups on Halloween evening.

What was your most memorable experience this past summer?

Falling on my face while chasing after my dogs running into the street! I had to get seven stitches in my forehead. My husband said I looked like a zombie with the blood dripping down my face. Great day.

What are some of your favorite places?

On the East End, any beach is a favorite place to swim. I love the beach. This year we went to Turks and Caicos. The water is just beautiful there. My favorite place to paint is at the Katonah Arts Center [upstate]. Every Saturday a group of us get together for a few hours and paint.

Where can our readers see more of your work?

On my website, carolluzart.com, at the Hampton House in Westhampton Beach, and posters from this summer can still be purchased at the Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce. I can be contacted at carol@carolluzart.com.