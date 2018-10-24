Diddy Donates $1 Million to Launch Capital Prep School in the Bronx

East Hampton’s Sean “Diddy” Combs will donate $1 million to support the Capital Preparatory Schools new location in the Bronx. The rapper and producer announced his pledge via Instagram on Tuesday, October 23.

Currently, Capital Preparatory Schools has campuses in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Harlem. The founder of Capital Prep, Dr. Steve Perry has been working with Combs for years to open more campuses and provide higher education to an overall goal of 2,100 low-income students. According to Dr. Perry, 40% of the applicants to their Harlem school reside in the Bronx, indicating the need for this new academic alternative.

This dream hits close to home for Combs, who is a Harlem native. “I know from my own experience that receiving a great education makes a huge impact on a child’s future. I want these kids have access to everything they need to succeed, in school and life,” Combs said in the Capital Preparatory Schools announcement. “We don’t just teach kids to read, write and code, we teach them to be leaders and what it takes to make a difference in their community, and on the world.”

On October 18, Combs posted a video on Instagram of his visit back home to see Capital Prep Harlem. In the video, he describes feeling overwhelmed from receiving such gratitude from the children. “They’re so smart,” Combs says. “Our kids really need our help, and they really connected with me on a whole other level.”

Capital Prep Bronx will open in September 2019 to serve 160 students in grades 6–7. During its initial five-year term, the school will grow to serve 650 students in grades 6–11.

The collective efforts of Combs, Dr. Perry, and the educators have brought a refreshing change to these communities. Connecticut Department of Education named Capital Prep Harbor in Bridgeport “School of Distinction” for the highest percent of students to meet the state growth goal. Within two years, the 1% of students at grade-level math rose to 27% in Capital Prep Harlem.

Since Capital Prep’s first graduating class in 2006, 100% of the school’s graduates have moved on to four-year colleges. In addition, 86% of those students also graduated college.

Capital Prep Schools is a free, public charter school network that provide students in grades K–12 with a year-round, college preparatory education that develops lifelong learners, leaders and agents of social change.

Learn more at wearecapitalprep.org.