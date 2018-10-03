It’s autumn in the Hamptons, which means it’s time to trade the parties and beach outings of summer for a host of harvest-related activities. Whether you want to pick apples, enjoy festivals with your family, or find local wares, you don’t have to leave the Hamptons to enjoy some fall fun.

Apple, Pumpkin & Corn Picking

Hank’s Pumpkintown is filled with fun for the entire family with apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, pedal carts, corn swings, wagon rides, tractor train rides and so much more. 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

The Milk Pail in Water Mill is a great spot for a day of picking your own apples and pumpkins. Choose from many different apple varieties. There are dwarf apple trees that are just the right height for young children. With so many different types of pumpkins, squash and gourds grown on site, everyone will find something to savor. The farm also serves coffee, hot cider and other treats at their market. 723 Mecox Road, Water Mill. 631-537-2565

Seven Ponds Orchard in Water Mill offers apple picking with varieties including Gala, Ginger Gold, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Macoun, Fuji, Cortland, Empire and many more. Hayrides and a corn maze for kids are offered. Seven Ponds Orchard is located at 65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015

Fairs & Fests

At the Harvest Fair (October 6) at the Southampton Historical Museum, celebrate life during the 19th century. Learn how adults and children worked to create a sustainable home life.

southamptonhistoricalsociety.org

The Wölffer Estate Annual Harvest Party (October 6) takes place between the vines and on the lawn of the beautiful Wölffer Estate. There will be music by Hopefully Forgiven, dishes by Palo Santo, Rolling in the Dough and Fresh Flavors. Enjoy family games and activities, grape-stomping, a wine-making relay race, hay rides and more. wolffer.com

The 37th Montauk Fall Festival (October 6 and 7) includes fun for the family like a free carousel, farmers’ market, Oktoberfest foods, and the annual clam chowder contest on Saturday. montaukchamber.com

The 2018 SouthamptonFest (October 12–14) kicks off with the Southampton Rotary Club Cocktail Party on Friday night in Agawam Park, followed by a weekend of concerts in the park, family activities and arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a chowder contest, live music in the village and more. southamptonfest.live

Outdoor Activities

Quogue Wildlife Refuge has great nature activities throughout the fall. You can meet animals with Jungle Bob on October 13. The annual seed sale fundraiser is on November 4. 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Amidst thousands of preserved acres of spectacular coastal land in Montauk, Patrick and Cate Keogh’s Deep Hollow Ranch welcomes visitors from all over the world, from the experienced cowhand to the beginner, to take a step back in time and catch a glimpse of America’s rich history. Riding at the Ranch is Western style, from saddles to bridles, to the real cowboys and cowgirls who will be your trail guides. Groups are small and match a rider’s ability from beginners to advanced. Private guided rides are also available. For reservations and more information visit deephollowranch.com or call 631-668-2744.

Last Chance! Farmers Markets

Southampton Farmers Market runs through October 7 on the grounds of the Southampton Arts Center. Flanders Farm Fresh Youth Farmers Market, at 655 Flanders Road, closes on October 20. Sag Harbor Farmers Market, located at Bay and Burke Streets, closes on October 27. Springs Farmers Market at Ashawagh Hall closes on October 27. Westhampton Beach Farmers Market is located on the Village Green and closes on October 27.