Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons on Columbus Day (or Indigenous Peoples Day) weekend, October 4–8, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Hamptons International Film Festival

October 4–8, times vary

The 26th annual Hamptons International Film Festival features screenings and premieres of films from all over the world, including selections for the Competition and Spotlight sections, World Cinema Narrative and World Cinema Documentary sections, and Shorts Programs, as well as signature films for various themed programs, including Views from Long Island; Air, Land & Sea; Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights; and Conflict & Resolution.

In addition to an international selection of films, the festival also includes panels, receptions, galas and more. All events take place throughout several Hamptons venues, consisting of Bay Street Theater, East Hampton UA, Guild Hall, Mulford farm, Rowdy Hall, Southampton Arts Center, Southampton UA and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Festival passes and individual tickets are available online.

Multiple Hamptons Venues, 631-825-0050, hamptonsfilmfest.org

The Bridgehampton Road Rally

October 6, 9 a.m.

This year’s event includes four components: judging in the morning for motorists, followed by a parade tour of vehicles around the original 1949 four-mile race loop and back to the Corwith House, then the rally race starts—consisting of a poker rally, a historical trivia challenge and a time component. $125 rally, $100 tour.

Corwith House, 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bhmuseum.org

Bowls of Plenty Benefit

October 6, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The luncheon benefit, sponsored by the Clay Art Guild of the Hamptons, features more than 100 handmade bowls that guests may select from and then have filled with homemade soups. Admission is $25 per person and covers soup, freshly baked bread, drink, pie for dessert and bowl. All proceeds benefit the Water Mill Museum.

Water Mill Museum, 40 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Harvest Day Fair

October 6, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Southampton History Museum celebrates life during the 19th century in Southampton with a variety of fun, educational activities that harken back to a simpler, more hands-on era. While exploring the fabled age before smart phones, don’t forget to stop by the museum’s bake sale for tasty homemade goodies. Admission to the fair is free, museum admission $5.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org

Wölffer Estate Annual Harvest Party

October 6, noon

Celebrate 30 years of elegant wines with live music by Hopefully Forgiven; a menu with dishes by Palo Santo, Rolling in the Dough and Fresh Flavors; Wölffer wines and ciders; barrel-rolling; grape-stomping; wine-making relay race; pony rides; a petting zoo; hay rides and more. Grab your tickets fast, because this is likely to sell out in advance. Tickets $154, under 21 $85.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard, 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Montauk Fall Festival

October 6–7, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy family fun, live music, Long Island beers and wines, Oktoberfest foods, a farmers market, a horse carousel, raffle and more. The annual Clam Chowder Contest takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m., and a Cash Catch is available on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. All events are held on the green across from the Chamber of Commerce building. Free.

Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com