Martha Stewart Shares Her Secret to Success in Global Forum

The name Martha Stewart is synonymous with the word “success.” Whatever the business idea or lifestyle project, she works hard and excels at it. So naturally, The Global Ambassadors Program, a week-long series of events dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs, wanted the East Hampton icon for their Global Forum on successful women.

Held at the Shelbourne Hotel Dublin from October 8–12, the forum, hosted by Bank of America and Vital Voices, focused on contemporary issues around the women driving economic and social progress. According to Irish publication Business & Finance, a total of 200 women were present at the forum. Stewart spoke about her journey as an entrepreneur, starting with a catering company in a Connecticut basement during the 1970s, taking Stewart Living Omnimedia to the public in 1999 and becoming a billionaire. Stewart stated that the key to her decades-worth of success is adapting and adopting new technologies. Other speakers included Queen’s Council member Cherie Blair and chief commissioner for human rights in Northern Ireland Monica McWilliams.

The Global Ambassadors Program launched in Haiti in 2012 and has since been held in South Africa, India, Singapore, Brazil, Qatar, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Poland Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States. Through one-on-one group and peer mentoring, business skills training and goal setting sessions, women of all backgrounds are trained with the right tools to succeed at home and at work.

In other Martha Stewart news, the East Hamptonite’s wine and food tour will make its next stop in Soldier Field, Chicago on November 17. “This is a city that knows food, with so many cultures and neighborhoods that influence a large variety of chefs and specialty purveyors,” Stewart said in a statement. USA Today reports that more than two dozen Chicago restaurants will be featured at the event, as will celebrity chefs Graham Elliot, Rusty Hamlin and Stephanie Izard. Tickets are still available at the time of writing.