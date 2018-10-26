North Fork Event Highlights: Halloween Weekend 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Halloween weekend, October 26–31, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rained out. And don’t miss this weekend’s exciting kids and Hamptons event highlights. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Darkside Haunted House

October 26–November 3, times vary

Darkside Haunted House in Wading River celebrates its 20th year as one of Long Island’s most popular haunts. With an outdoor village setting and an indoor house scenario, Darkside offers spooks and scares as soon as you leave your car. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. General admission is $30, Rip Fast Pass $40.

Darkside Haunted House, 5184 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

October 26, 8 p.m.

Get into the Halloween spirit with a timeless, cult classic at Suffolk Theater. This exciting screening event includes a movie costume contest, prop bags for audience participation and more. This is a general admission event with a $20 food and drink minimum per person. Standard prop bags are $10; deluxe bags, which include a glow cup and one free drink, are $15.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Halloween at Long Island Aquarium

October 27, 10 a.m.–midnight

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. children can play games, enjoy music, check out fun vendor tables and watch the Penguin Costume Parade as they trick or treat throughout the aquarium. Free with admission. At 8 p.m. adults in costume move into the Sea Star Ballroom for the Halloween Costume Masquerade Ball, featuring a DJ, open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a light buffet. Tickets $70.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com

Celebrity Autobiography

October 27, 8 p.m.

Halloween not your thing? This hilarious, star-studded event features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from poetry by Suzanne Somers to shocking romance tips from Tommy Lee, word for hilarious word. The Staller Center’s cast includes Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman and others. Tickets $48.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Howl-A-Ween Costume Party Fur & Fund Raiser

October 28, 12:30 p.m.

Join your dog-loving friends and family for a spooktacular afternoon of food provided by Grace & Grit, beer from Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., an auction and other festivities to benefit the North Fork Animal Welfare League. The party is open to all dogs and humans, in costume or otherwise. The event is free to attend, but donations are suggested.

North Fork Taps & Corks in Southold, 53345 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-1811, main.nfawl.org