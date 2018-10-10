EventsPhotos

Photo Gallery: 2018 San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

Italian food, carnival games and rides and more family fun!

Hailey Burling

    David Warkentin, Jaxson, age 3, Gina Warkentin and Olivia, age 3

    Gabby, Chris Cariello, Alicia and Chris from 1 North Steakhouse

    Statue of San Gennaro

    Pat McCormack, Marrissa Rameo and John Heney from Shuckers

    Katherine Scotto, Heather Smith, Amy McNamara, Lisa Newins and Liz Sculley from Scotto's

    Nina Kubacka, John Carolsruiz and Katie Thompson from Centro

    Anthony, Charles from Gelato Gemelli and Matt, Michelle and Christy from Dolci Monenti Bakery

    Rebecca Areas and Shelbin Cruz

    Skip and Jodie

    Kids enjoying carnival activities

    Carnival games and rides were available for guests to enjoy

    Cotton Candy served to festival guests

    One of the many fun carnival rides

    Swings in the air!

    Patrons enjoying cotton candy and rides

    A large audience gathered to watch The Beatles Tribute band Penny Lane perform

    Audience gathered to watch The Beatles Tribute band Penny Lane perform

    Bob Curtis from Penny Lane singing and playing guitar

    Penny Lane guitarist Marc Elliot Kalman strums some Beatles tunes

    The Beatles tribute band Penny Lane

    Jimmy DiNapoli from Penny Lane

    Beatles tribute band Penny Lane performs

    Beatles tribute band Penny Lane performs

    Penny Lane performs

    Guests enjoying fun rides and activities

    Carnival rides added extra fun to the day of feasting

    Carnival games

    Families enjoying fun carnival games

    San Gennaro statue on display

    A San Gennaro statue blessed the feast

    Artist David Hallmark from NHPaper

    Marc Santiago preparing meals for customers

    Marc Santiago, Nina Santiago,George Santiago, Sara, Paula Campaiola and Doug Lotia from Little Porky's Marinade

    Ashley making delicious funnel cakes

    Luann Grohoski and friend enjoying the San Gennaro Feast

    Ken, Jenn and Isabella, age 14

    This funnel cakes vendor and others had festive signage that added to the scene

    Shuckers truck

    Adrianna from Candy Caramel Apples

    Candy & Caramel Apples vendor

    Meats Meat - Traditional BBQ vendor

    Guests enjoying the San Gennaro festivities and food

    Meats Meat - Traditional BBQ sign

    Michael Mondello, Renato Stafford and Larry Mondello aka 'Meat

    Guests enjoying the festivities and food

    Brandon, Mike Cahill and Kathy Demaio from 'Home of the Mother Load - Build a Sandwich'

    Home of the Motherload - Build a Sandwich vendor

    Home of the Motherload - Build a Sandwich vendor and Porky Mountain Fries

    Chef Pam from 'Happy as a Hampton Clam'

    'Happy as a Hampton Clam' truck

    George and Andrew from G&L Gyros

    G&L Gyros vendor

    1 North Steakhouse booth

    Alfa Romeo car on display

    The street was packed with guests and vendors at this year's San Gennaro Feast

    Anthony from Gelato Gemelli serving delicious gelato to a customer

    Anthony and Charles from Gelato Gemelli

    Scotto's delicious pizza

    Scotto's delicious pizza

    Oaklands Restaurant and Marina was in the house

    Centro booth

    Packed street full of guests enjoying San Gennaro Feast

    Crepes, Crepes, Crepes vendor, with cider and donuts, too

    Zeppoles vendor

    All who attended seemed to enjoy their day

    The 2018, and eighth annual, San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons was held on Saturday and Sunday, September 29–30 in Hampton Bays. Revelers poured into the festival to enjoy delicious Italian food, fun carnival games and rides, and lively music.

    San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons was created as a fun fall festival to emphasize the vitality of the Hamptons and Hampton Bays beyond the summer months. Thousands of visitors come to downtown Hampton Bays from all over the Tri-State area, drawn by live entertainment, top-notch artisans, midway rides, fireworks and delicious Italian delicacies.

    This wonderful San Gennaro Feast was first celebrated in the United States in September 1926, as Italian immigrants from Naples gathered in NYC’s Little Italy, on Mulberry Street, to continue the tradition they had followed in Italy to celebrate Saint Januarius (aka Gennaro), the Patron Saint of Naples. The saint’s feast day is on September 19 in the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church.

