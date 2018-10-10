Photo Gallery: 2018 San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

The 2018, and eighth annual, San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons was held on Saturday and Sunday, September 29–30 in Hampton Bays. Revelers poured into the festival to enjoy delicious Italian food, fun carnival games and rides, and lively music.

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons was created as a fun fall festival to emphasize the vitality of the Hamptons and Hampton Bays beyond the summer months. Thousands of visitors come to downtown Hampton Bays from all over the Tri-State area, drawn by live entertainment, top-notch artisans, midway rides, fireworks and delicious Italian delicacies.

This wonderful San Gennaro Feast was first celebrated in the United States in September 1926, as Italian immigrants from Naples gathered in NYC’s Little Italy, on Mulberry Street, to continue the tradition they had followed in Italy to celebrate Saint Januarius (aka Gennaro), the Patron Saint of Naples. The saint’s feast day is on September 19 in the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church.