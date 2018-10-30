Sag Harbor Radio Station WLNG Sells for $3.9 Million

The beloved Sag Harbor radio station WLNG has a new owner. Main Street Broadcasting Company sold “The Oldies Station” at 92.1 FM to Bark Out Loud Dogs Media LLC for nearly $4 million. The transfer of ownership was submitted to the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday, October 30.

WLNG celebrated 50 years of community radio in Sag Harbor back in August of 2013 and recently concluded their 55th year of broadcasting. Despite the shift in leadership, the station is expected to operate as usual in the near future.

RadioInsight reports that the $3.9 million sale price is split into three major assets: $3.2 million for the studio at 23 Redwood Causeway overlooking the Upper Sag Harbor Cove; $125,000 for the radio tower located on Millstone Road in Sag Harbor; and $525,000 for WLNG’s license and various station assets. The station’s iconic Rollin’ Roadcaster was not specifically named in the deal, but it’s safe to surmise that it falls under station assets.

The station’s former owner, East Hamptonite Robert King, purchased WLNG in 1969 and retained it until 2011, when he transferred control to the King Nelson Family Trust. Trustees include WLNG General Manager/President and trustee Gary Sapiane, Rebecca Johnson and Raymond A. Nelson. According to Sapiane, the sale of the station was inevitable. “We have been owned by a family trust for nearly eight years with an obligation to sell WLNG, and finally the right person came along,” he says.

That person is Sag Harbor resident Sandra Foschi. She is a physical therapist with over 30 years of experience and owner of the Health SOS physical therapy practice, which has locations in New York City, Babylon and Connecticut. She is also the sole owner of Bark Out Loud Dogs Media, which was registered as a limited liability company on August 6, 2018.

While successful in her field, she has no known broadcasting experience. However, her husband, Bill Evans, has worked as a weatherman for ABC NY since 1989 and has co-hosted several radio shows throughout the course of his career.