SouthamptonFest 2018: Photos of the Village’s Fall Celebration

SouthamptonFest 2018 was a weekend of fun and celebration from Friday, October 12 to Sunday, October 14. The big event began this year at the Southampton Rotary Club Cocktail Party in Agawam Park on Friday, kicking off a weekend of festivities occurring throughout the Village of Southampton.

Other activities included the annual chowder contest, Kids Zone, Art Zone, delicious eats from local purveyors and food trucks, and musical entertainment by East End bands, including the Nancy Atlas Project, Southbound Band, Little Head Thinks, Next Level, Roses Grove Band and Sturdy Souls.

The Southampton Fire Department and EMS offered safety demonstrations, including how to safely extinguish a kitchen fire, and allowed visitors to try on uniforms and take a ride up above the fray in a fire truck cherry picker.

Adults and kids alike competed in a cornhole tournament on both Saturday and Sunday, and children enjoyed face painting, caricatures and much more. At the Kids Zone on Saturday, kids watched Jester Jim shows, bubble shows and Keith Leaf entertainment, as well as interactive sports expos with basketball, soccer and ice hockey, pumpkin decorating, craft projects, hula hooping and more!

The Art Zone featured photography, jewelry, and art and craft vendors from Southampton Artists Association.

A good time was had by all!

Learn more at southamptonfest.live.