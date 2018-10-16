SouthamptonFest 2018: Photos of the Village’s Fall Celebration

    Colette D'Angelo of The Children's School

    Barbara Lassen
    Graham Fynes of the Southampton Fire Department

    Barbara Lassen
    Kim Halsey, Virginia Styler, Joan Salazar support Lucia's Angels

    Barbara Lassen
    Urika Parash of Wildlife Refuge in Quogue with Cloud

    Barbara Lassen
    Louisa age 1 enjoys local sweet corn at the festival

    Barbara Lassen
    Keith Leaf provided entertainment at Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Briana Voodoo of Keith Leaf Company

    Barbara Lassen
    Keith Davis, owner of The Golden Pear Café and SouthamptonFest 2018 Committee member

    Barbara Lassen
    Richard Finder, Janis Hayden, Philip O'Connell and Claudia Solares of Halstead Property

    Barbara Lassen
    Aidan, age 7, was a champion at the hula hoop

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian, age 9, had fun trying on a firefighter uniform

    Barbara Lassen
    Colette D'Angelo of The Children's School with Reese, age 9, Lila, age 5 and Jillian, age 11

    Barbara Lassen
    Union Cantina Executive Chef Scott Kampf, Jay Ramirez, Irma Rivera, Adam Fronc

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen
    Jessica Gray, Rachel DiGiovanni and Andre of East End Clambakes

    Barbara Lassen
    Food trucks were a popular stop at the festival

    Barbara Lassen
    Cornhole games set up in Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Dylan, age 5, Brad Zeifman and Chloe, age 3, share a few laughs while enjoying sweet corn at the festival

    Barbara Lassen
    Todd Herlihy with Charlie, age 3

    Barbara Lassen
    Matiss, age 9

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Kiwanis President Rachel Foster, and Secretary Ann Buckley

    Barbara Lassen
    SouthamptonFest visitors enjoyed heated cornhole competition all weekend

    Barbara Lassen
    Tents in Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Visitors and locals gathered for musical entertainment throughout the festival

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen
    Some couldn't resist a bit of dancing!

    Barbara Lassen
    Those over the age of 18 were able to take a ride on the firetruck for a birds eye view of the festival

    Barbara Lassen
    Hampton Coffee Company's van was on site

    Barbara Lassen
    Spencer age 5, Ina Ferrara of Music Together, and Melanie Lippman

    Barbara Lassen
    Children enjoyed playing musical instruments and dancing under the tent at Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Cloud the hawk, a resident of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, met SouthamptonFest visitors

    Barbara Lassen
    Zuzanna Buchwald, Louisa, age 1, and Abel Costa

    Barbara Lassen
    In Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Fire Department displayed their uniforms for the public to see and try on

    Barbara Lassen
    Members of the Southampton Fire Department demonstrated the Jaws of Life and how to safely extinguish a kitchen fire

    Barbara Lassen
    Members of the Southampton Fire Department demonstrate the Jaws of Life

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen
    The Southampton Fire Department kitchen fire demonstration

    Barbara Lassen
    Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Agawam Park monument

    Barbara Lassen
    Briana Voodoo of Keith Leaf Company

    Barbara Lassen
    Kate Usher and The Sturdy Souls Band

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoyed musical entertainment

    Barbara Lassen
    Festival scene at Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Cathy Cunningham of Montauk Iced Tea

    Barbara Lassen
    Festival-goers in Agawam Park

    Barbara Lassen
    Local Motion performs at Southampton Arts Center

    Barbara Lassen
    The grounds at Southampton Arts Center

    Barbara Lassen
    SouthamptonFest 2018: Photos of the Village’s Fall Celebration

    Chowder contest, Kids Zone, Art Zone, delicious eats, live music and more.

    Barbara Lassen

    SouthamptonFest 2018 was a weekend of fun and celebration from Friday, October 12 to Sunday, October 14. The big event began this year at the Southampton Rotary Club Cocktail Party in Agawam Park on Friday, kicking off a weekend of festivities occurring throughout the Village of Southampton.

    Other activities included the annual chowder contest, Kids Zone, Art Zone, delicious eats from local purveyors and food trucks, and musical entertainment by East End bands, including the Nancy Atlas Project, Southbound Band, Little Head Thinks, Next Level, Roses Grove Band and Sturdy Souls.

    The Southampton Fire Department and EMS offered safety demonstrations, including how to safely extinguish a kitchen fire, and allowed visitors to try on uniforms and take a ride up above the fray in a fire truck cherry picker.

    Adults and kids alike competed in a cornhole tournament on both Saturday and Sunday, and children enjoyed face painting, caricatures and much more. At the Kids Zone on Saturday, kids watched Jester Jim shows, bubble shows and Keith Leaf entertainment, as well as interactive sports expos with basketball, soccer and ice hockey, pumpkin decorating, craft projects, hula hooping and more!

    The Art Zone featured photography, jewelry, and art and craft vendors from Southampton Artists Association.

    A good time was had by all!

    Learn more at southamptonfest.live.

