The Taste @ Port Jefferson Menu Offers the Best of Fall Dining

Give your tastebuds a real treat by attending The Taste @ Port Jefferson on Saturday, October 20. Over 30 restaurants and food purveyors will gather under a massive tent, provided by TGIF, at Major Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park to celebrate the fall with the best of their menus.

Whether you prefer sweet or savory, there are plenty of options to choose from in this epic lineup of local eateries. This fall’s food and wine festival is a multicultural event incorporating authentic Italian dishes with zesty Mexican, classic American and local seafood cuisine. A wide variety of wines, beers and spirits are supplied by local and international vendors to keep the party going all night long.

Tickets are $70 for general admission and $99 for the full VIP experience, which includes skipping the lines, gaining admittance to the event an hour before the general public and partying in the exclusive VIP lounge. Grab some foodie friends and purchase your tickets at before they’re all gone!

Here’s a taste of what’s being offered at The Taste @ Port Jefferson 2018:

A Cake in Time: An assortment of cake samples that are just as visually appealing as they are appetizing

Aveniu Wines: An assortment of wines

Bai Water and Costco: Water and other beverages to keep guests hydrated while enjoying the abundance of local cuisine

Barito Tacos & Cocktails: Chicken Tacos and Carnitas Tacos each served with house slaw, pico de gallo, cotija and flavorful crema Mexicana

Bliss Restaurant-Setauket: American cuisine prepared with a French twist

Brewing Co: An assortment of craft beer

Campari: Refreshing alcoholic beverages

C’est Cheese: An assortment of delectable cheeses

Dos MexiCuban Cantina: A combination of Mexican and Cuban foods, including Havana Chicken Egg Rolls, Beef/Chicken/Spinach Empanadas, Ropa Vieja Steak, Mixed Rice and Beans and a fruity Peach Sangria

Flying Pig Café: Short Ribs: Braised and pan seared in a wine and rosemary demi-glace served over rosemary parmesan risotto; Roasted Brussel Sprouts; Bruschetta Chicken

Frigate: Delicious gelato

Haikara: Japanese Sake: a traditional rice wine

Kilwins: Homemade ice cream, fudge and signature Waffle Bowls: large waffle cone bowl filled with homemade ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce or other toppings of your choice

LaBonne Boulangerie: Flakey pastries and luscious baked goods

LI o’OldTymer Moonshine: A moonshine cocktail embodying fall with its apple and caramel aromatic taste

LI Pour House Bar & Grill: Wings: flash-fried or boneless; Sliders: mini bun with your choice of meat topped with BBQ sauce; Mac Bites: vegetarian option of sticky mac and cheese hand rolled, dusted with Panko breadcrumbs and fried, served atop cheddar cheese sauce; Twinkies

Locals: Specialty coffee and pre-packaged cookies

Manhattan Beer: An assortment of quality beverages including beers and ciders wines

Meltology: A wide variety of options to customize any grilled cheese to your liking

Messina Market & Catering: Modelo Mexican and New Belgium craft beer

North Fork Bacon: Tasty smokehouse dishes

Port Jeff Lobster House: Seafood

Slurp Ramen: Don Buri Rice Bowls: a traditional Japanese rice dish served in a bowl with tofu toppings

Starbucks: Coffee

Steamroom: Baked Stuffed Clams: seasoned and chopped clams in a large half clam shell and baked to perfection

St. Charles Hospital: Hardy and scrumptious Roast Turkey Soup; Potted Beef Chuck Roast; Roasted Brussel Sprouts; Roasted Root Vegetable Cobbler

Tuscany-Miller Place: Various pasta dishes

Uncle Giuseppe: Traditional Italian cuisine

Union Cantina: Traditional Mexican dishes served with a modern twist

Waterview Port Jefferson Country Club: Tuna, Wontons, Hoisin Sauce and Micro Cilantro dishes

Wave Seafood Kitchen at Dansfords: Short Rib Sliders: glazed rib slider served with special sauce; Fall Harvest Salad: sliced roasted pears and baby spinach topped with toasted pecans, feta cheese and craisins followed with a maple cider vinaigrette; Bread Pudding

The 11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 20, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., access to the exclusive waterview VIP lounge, VIP seating area and more. General Admission is $70 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.