The Taste @ Port Jefferson Menu Offers the Best of Fall Dining

Give your tastebuds a real treat by attending The Taste @ Port Jefferson on Saturday, October 20. Over 30 restaurants and food purveyors will gather under a massive tent, provided by TGIF, at Major Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park to celebrate the fall with the best of their menus.
Whether you prefer sweet or savory, there are plenty of options to choose from in this epic lineup of local eateries. This fall’s food and wine festival is a multicultural event incorporating authentic Italian dishes with zesty Mexican, classic American and local seafood cuisine. A wide variety of wines, beers and spirits are supplied by local and international vendors to keep the party going all night long.
Tickets are $70 for general admission and $99 for the full VIP experience, which includes skipping the lines, gaining admittance to the event an hour before the general public and partying in the exclusive VIP lounge. Grab some foodie friends and purchase your tickets at before they’re all gone!
Here’s a taste of what’s being offered at The Taste @ Port Jefferson 2018:
A Cake in Time: An assortment of cake samples that are just as visually appealing as they are appetizing
Aveniu Wines: An assortment of wines
Bai Water and Costco: Water and other beverages to keep guests hydrated while enjoying the abundance of local cuisine
Barito Tacos & Cocktails: Chicken Tacos and Carnitas Tacos each served with house slaw, pico de gallo, cotija and flavorful crema Mexicana
Bliss Restaurant-Setauket: American cuisine prepared with a French twist
Brewing Co: An assortment of craft beer
Campari: Refreshing alcoholic beverages
C’est Cheese: An assortment of delectable cheeses
Dos MexiCuban Cantina: A combination of Mexican and Cuban foods, including Havana Chicken Egg Rolls, Beef/Chicken/Spinach Empanadas, Ropa Vieja Steak, Mixed Rice and Beans and a fruity Peach Sangria
Flying Pig Café: Short Ribs: Braised and pan seared in a wine and rosemary demi-glace served over rosemary parmesan risotto; Roasted Brussel Sprouts; Bruschetta Chicken
Frigate: Delicious gelato
Haikara: Japanese Sake: a traditional rice wine
Kilwins: Homemade ice cream, fudge and signature Waffle Bowls: large waffle cone bowl filled with homemade ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce or other toppings of your choice
LaBonne Boulangerie: Flakey pastries and luscious baked goods
LI o’OldTymer Moonshine: A moonshine cocktail embodying fall with its apple and caramel aromatic taste
LI Pour House Bar & Grill: Wings: flash-fried or boneless; Sliders: mini bun with your choice of meat topped with BBQ sauce; Mac Bites: vegetarian option of sticky mac and cheese hand rolled, dusted with Panko breadcrumbs and fried, served atop cheddar cheese sauce; Twinkies
Locals: Specialty coffee and pre-packaged cookies
Manhattan Beer: An assortment of quality beverages including beers and ciders wines
Meltology: A wide variety of options to customize any grilled cheese to your liking
Messina Market & Catering: Modelo Mexican and New Belgium craft beer
North Fork Bacon: Tasty smokehouse dishes
Port Jeff Lobster House: Seafood
Slurp Ramen: Don Buri Rice Bowls: a traditional Japanese rice dish served in a bowl with tofu toppings
Starbucks: Coffee
Steamroom: Baked Stuffed Clams: seasoned and chopped clams in a large half clam shell and baked to perfection
St. Charles Hospital: Hardy and scrumptious Roast Turkey Soup; Potted Beef Chuck Roast; Roasted Brussel Sprouts; Roasted Root Vegetable Cobbler
Tuscany-Miller Place: Various pasta dishes
Uncle Giuseppe: Traditional Italian cuisine
Union Cantina: Traditional Mexican dishes served with a modern twist
Waterview Port Jefferson Country Club: Tuna, Wontons, Hoisin Sauce and Micro Cilantro dishes
Wave Seafood Kitchen at Dansfords: Short Rib Sliders: glazed rib slider served with special sauce; Fall Harvest Salad: sliced roasted pears and baby spinach topped with toasted pecans, feta cheese and craisins followed with a maple cider vinaigrette; Bread Pudding
The 11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 20, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., access to the exclusive waterview VIP lounge, VIP seating area and more. General Admission is $70 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.