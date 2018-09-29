The Taste @ Port Jefferson Returns on October 20

Succulent seafood and blow-your-mind barbecue. Incredible Italian and marvelous Mexican fare. Craft cocktails and decadent desserts. Hungry yet? Good. Your dinner reservations for Saturday, October 20 have been made in one of Long Island’s premier dining destinations—Port Jefferson.

But instead of dining out at only one spot, looking at a single menu, you’ll be treated to tastes and libations from some 30 restaurants and purveyors throughout the night. Welcome to the 11th annual Taste @ Port Jefferson, the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this historic maritime village a true dining destination.

Overlooking the Port Jefferson waterfront, inside the beautiful Village Center and beneath the big tent at Harborfront Park, the 2018 Taste @ Port Jefferson brings together an unprecedented lineup of top chefs from the village and beyond (including some Dan’s Best of the Best winners!), all of them serving up specialty dishes—some of them created just for this event—all night long. Everyone knows that great food needs to be paired with the perfect beverage, so this can’t-miss gastronomic gathering also offers guests plenty of chances to raise a toast to fall with top-shelf craft cocktails, wines, beers and more.

Taking the revelry to another level, there will be live music throughout the evening from the get-up-on-your-feet-and-dance band 1 Step Ahead. A silent auction filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, signed memorabilia and more will benefit local charities. And the VIP Experience has expanded after a sell-out smash last year. In addition to access to the exclusive water-view VIP lounge—where you’ll find music, food and drink not available to other guests, including a raw bar by Port Jeff Lobster House and Mexican-inspired treats by Southampton’s award-winning Union Cantina—there is now also a new private seating area on the third floor, open only to VIP guests.

At press times, this year’s lineup of restaurants and purveyors includes (with more to come!):

A Cake in Time

Bagel Express

Barito’s

Bliss

Costco

Crazy Crepe Café

Danford’s Wave Seafood Kitchen

Dos MexiCuban Cantina

Kenyer Natural Bakery

Kilwins

Flying Pig Café

Locals

Messina Market & Catering

North Fork Chocolate Company

Port Jeff Brewing Co.

Port Jeff Lobster House

Spiro’s

St. Charles Hospital

Tuscany

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

Union Cantina

The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club

The 11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 20, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., access to the exclusive water-view VIP lounge, VIP seating area and more. General Admission is $70 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.