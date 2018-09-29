The Taste @ Port Jefferson Returns on October 20

Succulent seafood and blow-your-mind barbecue. Incredible Italian and marvelous Mexican fare. Craft cocktails and decadent desserts. Hungry yet? Good. Your dinner reservations for Saturday, October 20 have been made in one of Long Island’s premier dining destinations—Port Jefferson.
But instead of dining out at only one spot, looking at a single menu, you’ll be treated to tastes and libations from some 30 restaurants and purveyors throughout the night. Welcome to the 11th annual Taste @ Port Jefferson, the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this historic maritime village a true dining destination.
Overlooking the Port Jefferson waterfront, inside the beautiful Village Center and beneath the big tent at Harborfront Park, the 2018 Taste @ Port Jefferson brings together an unprecedented lineup of top chefs from the village and beyond (including some Dan’s Best of the Best winners!), all of them serving up specialty dishes—some of them created just for this event—all night long. Everyone knows that great food needs to be paired with the perfect beverage, so this can’t-miss gastronomic gathering also offers guests plenty of chances to raise a toast to fall with top-shelf craft cocktails, wines, beers and more.
Taking the revelry to another level, there will be live music throughout the evening from the get-up-on-your-feet-and-dance band 1 Step Ahead. A silent auction filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, signed memorabilia and more will benefit local charities. And the VIP Experience has expanded after a sell-out smash last year. In addition to access to the exclusive water-view VIP lounge—where you’ll find music, food and drink not available to other guests, including a raw bar by Port Jeff Lobster House and Mexican-inspired treats by Southampton’s award-winning Union Cantina—there is now also a new private seating area on the third floor, open only to VIP guests.
At press times, this year’s lineup of restaurants and purveyors includes (with more to come!):
A Cake in Time
Bagel Express
Barito’s
Bliss
Costco
Crazy Crepe Café
Danford’s Wave Seafood Kitchen
Dos MexiCuban Cantina
Kenyer Natural Bakery
Kilwins
Flying Pig Café
Locals
Messina Market & Catering
North Fork Chocolate Company
Port Jeff Brewing Co.
Port Jeff Lobster House
Spiro’s
St. Charles Hospital
Tuscany
Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace
Union Cantina
The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club
The 11th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 20, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., access to the exclusive water-view VIP lounge, VIP seating area and more. General Admission is $70 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.