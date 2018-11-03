Painter Daniel Pollera was inducted into the Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame for 2018 at our Celebration Party and Paul Mahos Concert at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Friday, November 2. The artist’s iconic work captures the vast scope and beauty of Long Island, and this week’s cover is no exception. See more of Pollera’s work at danielpollera.com, at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport and Sorelle Gallery in New Canaan, Connecticut.

What was the inspiration for “Eye of the Storm?”

What attracted me to paint this “House on Stilts” was the fact that it stood out by itself surrounded by water and had a weathered personality all its own. I have painted many of the south shore bay houses along the salt marsh of western Long Island, but this was a little different. For one, there were no salt marshes around and it was the only house, in the small old fishing community, that sat apart from the rest perched 40’ from shore on pilings. It’s almost as if it was asking to be painted, in a way, to show off its beauty in a style of any artist.

Your work seems to evoke a sense of stillness and calm. Can you talk a little about that?

Quiet and calm are incorporated in my work, whether on a sunny day or an evening fall sky. But that’s not the only instance; there are times I look to project tension in my paintings with storm-filled skies and contrasting light. Some people might feel threatened or endangered by observing it; for me it’s a composed feeling, especially with late fall skies.

How has the East End inspired your work?

The East End has a beautiful landscape with bays, the ocean and dunes. I love the whole characteristic of that environment and it’s a large part of my life.

If you could sit down to coffee with any artist from history, who would it be and what would you talk about?

The last time I was asked that question, I said Edward Hopper. Admiring an artist’s work is one thing and sitting down with them is another story. It’s really a hard question for me so at this point I will stick with Hopper.

What else would you like readers to know about your work?

After many years of painting I’m at the point in my career where I’m reflecting my life on the canvas. Visions of my passions are incorporated into my paintings. I’m a passionate boater and fisherman with adoration for our entire coast and all that it has to offer. I submerge myself in its beauty to comprehend it better. It’s what I love, and they say paint what you know and love.