Bobby Flay to Open New Latin Seafood Restaurant in Las Vegas

As if being an adored chef, celebrated author, television star and owner five distinct restaurants with numerous locations wasn’t enough, Amagansett’s Bobby Flay is adding yet another project to his impressive track record, a new Las Vegas restaurant. Kept under wraps until November 1, the Palms Casino Resort finally announced Shark at the Palms.

While Flay has many establishments in Vegas already, this will be his first fresh concept added to the city in five years. The seafood restaurant will offer a wide selection of sushi and other raw bar morsels with the added flavor of Flay’s favorite ingredients from South America, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. The menu will offer sashimi, ceviches, tartares and plenty of other options to choose from.

Palms General Manager and Vice President Jon Gray is predicting that celebrity chefs can breathe new life into the Vegas food circuit. Gray told Forbes, “Flay will surprise guests with a seafood menu that’s never been seen before from him, but will still have all the flavor and level of quality he’s known for.”

Forbes writes that Shark is part of a $620 million reimagining of the resort under its new ownership. The Palms resort, while popular, has never offered a strong dining experience. “We believe that with this collection, we will be redefining culinary excellence in Vegas and putting the city on the map as a dining destination,” Gray tells Forbes.

As part of the initiative, Hamptons visitor Michael Symon will open his first Vegas restaurant open in the resort in December. “Symon will put an emphasis on the different cultures that make up the city, just as he does in Cleveland,” Gray says. Symon’s meat-centric restaurant, Maple BBQ, will hopefully fill Vegas’ unfortunate barbecue void.

Shark will open in Vegas in March 2019. Here’s hoping Flay opens a location in the Hamptons in the near future.