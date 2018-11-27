Enjoy a Winter Treat at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Bakeries

As the chilly Hamptons sea breeze begins to intertwine with freezing winter winds, East Enders scramble to find anything to make themselves feel toasty warm—both inside and out. Coffee is the first thing to come to mind—cappuccino if you’re extra classy—but it’s not exactly a satisfying snack all on its own.

In the colder months, there’s no combination more comforting than a hot cup of joe and some warm baked goods. Whether you pair pumpkin bread or banana nut, a chocolate muffin or blueberry, it’s sure to hit the spot! Sure, Starbucks probably has some great options, but there’s something extra special about visiting a local bakery to taste a delicious snack made with local ingredients by East Enders, for East Enders. But where, oh where, can you find a list of the spots serving the boldest coffee and the sweetest treats in the Hamptons and on the North Fork? You know it. We know it. Look no further than Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Bakeries!

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Citarella

All South Fork locations (East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton)

631-283-6600, citarella.com

Gold

The Golden Pear

All South Fork locations (East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, Southampton)

631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com

Silver

The Blue Duck Bakery Café

Southampton location closed, but three North Fork addresses remain

631-591-2710, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Bronze (tie)

Olish Farms: Country Market and Bakery

2 Eastport Manor Road, Easport

631-325-0539, olishfarms.com

Bronze (tie)

Krieg’s Bakery

39 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-6524, kriegsbakery.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

The Blue Duck Bakery Café

All North Fork locations (Riverhead, Greenport, Southold)

631-591-2710, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Gold

Briermere Farms

4414 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-722-3931, briermere.com

Silver

Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs

1612 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-4999, facebook.com/jundas-pastry-crust-and-crumbs

Bronze

La Bonne Boulangerie

125 West Broadway, Port Jefferson

631-473-7900, labonneboulangerie.com