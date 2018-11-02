Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses and hot spots in the various South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum – AirHamptons

Gold – 34th Street Metroport

Silver – Helicopter Flight Services

BEST BEACH

Platinum – Cooper’s Beach

Gold – Ponquogue Beach

Silver – Cupsogue Beach

Bronze – Main Beach East Hampton

BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN

Platinum – Hampton Maid

Gold – The Inn Spot on the Bay

Silver – Baker House

Bronze – Mill House Inn

Bronze – Topping Rose

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum – PedalShare

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Spellmans

Silver – Strong’s Marine – Southampton

BEST CAMP

Platinum – Future Stars

Gold – Hamptons Baseball Camp

Gold – Southampton Racquet Club & Camp

Silver – Hampton Country Day Camp

Bronze – Ross School

BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE

Platinum – Colonial Transportation

Gold – East Wind Limousine

Silver – Main Street Drivers

Bronze – Beach Limousines

BEST BOAT CHARTER / FISHING BOAT

Platinum – Viking Fleet

Gold – Lazybones

Silver – Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat

BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT

Platinum – Mon Tiki

Gold – Sail Montauk

BEST CHARTER FISHING BOAT

Platinum – Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat

Platinum – Captain Mark

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

Gold – Southampton Golf Range

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum – Poxabogue Golf Center

Gold – Southampton Golf Range

Gold – Indian Island

Gold – Pine Hills Golf Club

BEST HORSEBACK RIDING

Platinum – Stony Hill Stables

BEST HOTEL

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Southampton Inn

Gold – Baron’s Cove

Silver – The Royal Atlantic Beach Resorts

BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL

Platinum – East End Explorer

Gold – Paddle Hamptons

BEST MARINA

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Strong’s Marine – Southampton

Silver – Prime Marina

Bronze – Senix Marina

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Platinum – Ellen’s Run

Gold – Hampton Classic

Silver – Artists-Writers Softball Game

Bronze – Bridgehampton Road Rally