Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum – AirHamptons
Gold – 34th Street Metroport
Silver – Helicopter Flight Services
BEST BEACH
Platinum – Cooper’s Beach
Gold – Ponquogue Beach
Silver – Cupsogue Beach
Bronze – Main Beach East Hampton
BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN
Platinum – Hampton Maid
Gold – The Inn Spot on the Bay
Silver – Baker House
Bronze – Mill House Inn
Bronze – Topping Rose
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum – PedalShare
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Spellmans
Silver – Strong’s Marine – Southampton
BEST CAMP
Platinum – Future Stars
Gold – Hamptons Baseball Camp
Gold – Southampton Racquet Club & Camp
Silver – Hampton Country Day Camp
Bronze – Ross School
BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE
Platinum – Colonial Transportation
Gold – East Wind Limousine
Silver – Main Street Drivers
Bronze – Beach Limousines
BEST BOAT CHARTER / FISHING BOAT
Platinum – Viking Fleet
Gold – Lazybones
Silver – Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat
BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT
Platinum – Mon Tiki
Gold – Sail Montauk
BEST CHARTER FISHING BOAT
Platinum – Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat
Platinum – Captain Mark
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – Puff & Putt Family Fun Center
Gold – Southampton Golf Range
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum – Poxabogue Golf Center
Gold – Southampton Golf Range
Gold – Indian Island
Gold – Pine Hills Golf Club
BEST HORSEBACK RIDING
Platinum – Stony Hill Stables
BEST HOTEL
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Southampton Inn
Gold – Baron’s Cove
Silver – The Royal Atlantic Beach Resorts
BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL
Platinum – East End Explorer
Gold – Paddle Hamptons
BEST MARINA
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Strong’s Marine – Southampton
Silver – Prime Marina
Bronze – Senix Marina
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Platinum – Ellen’s Run
Gold – Hampton Classic
Silver – Artists-Writers Softball Game
Bronze – Bridgehampton Road Rally