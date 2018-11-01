Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Shopping

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses in the various South Fork Shopping categories!
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Black Swan Antiques – Sag Harbor
Gold – Antiques Center Southampton
Silver – Beyond the Beaten Path
Bronze – Ann Madonia Antiques
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer Appliances
Gold – Plesser’s Appliances
Silver – P.C. Richard & Son – Southampton
Bronze – Southampton Vacuum & Sewing Center
BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC
Platinum – Jeep of Southampton
Gold – Rubio Premier Motors
Silver – Buzz Chew
Silver – Otis Ford
BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN
Platinum – BMW of Southampton
Gold – Audi of Southampton
Silver – Porsche of Southampton
Bronze – Mini of Southampton
BEST AUTO DEALER / PRE-OWNED & CLASSIC
Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors
Gold – Aventura Motors
BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – East End Bait & Tackle
Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Silver – Tight Lines Tackle
Bronze – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Bike ’N Kite
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft & Marine
Gold – Spellman’s Marine
Silver – Strong’s Marine – Southampton
Bronze – Mariner’s Cove Marina
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Southampton Books
Gold – Canio’s Books
Gold – Harbor Books
Silver – Bookhampton
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Baby Shock/Shock Kids
Gold – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Silver – Stella & Ruby Hamptons
Bronze – Bean 2 Tween
BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE
Platinum – Lynn Stoller Collection
Gold – Southampton Hospital Thrift Shop
Gold – Collete Designer Consignment – Bridgehampton
BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES
Platinum – Hampton Fabric and Blinds LLC
Gold – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Silver – Textile Mill End Shop
Bronze – Dream Windows
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Moriches Main Street Flowers Inc.
Gold – Roses and Rice
Silver – Flowers by Topaz
Bronze – Riverhead Flower Shop Southside
BEST FORMAL WEAR
Platinum – Brooks Brothers-Southampton
Gold – Tony’s Tailoring
BEST GROCERY SERVICE
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Sydney’s
Silver – Peapod by Stop & Shop
Bronze – Schmidt’s Market
BEST GROCERY STORE
Platinum – One Stop Market
Gold – Schiavoni’s
Silver – Cromer’s
Bronze – Schmidt’s
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Shinnecock True Value
Gold – Thayer’s Hardware & Patio
Silver – Ace Hardware – Hampton Bays
Bronze – Emporium True Value Hardware
BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DÉCOR
Platinum – Hildreth’s – Southampton
Gold – Hampton Fabric & Blinds LLC
Silver – Fisher’s Home Furnishings
Bronze – Sylvester & Co. – Sag Harbor
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Jill Lynn & Co.
Gold – London Jewelers – East Hampton
Silver – Southampton Jewelry Exchange
Bronze – Illusions
Bronze – El Flamingo Boutique
Bronze – Corwin’s Main Street Jewelers
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Impulse for Men – Westhampton Beach
Gold – J. Crew – Southampton
Gold – T.J. Maxx
Silver – Christopher Fischer Cashmere – Southampton
Silver – Banana Republic
BEST NURSERY / GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
Gold – Hampton Nursery & Landscaping
Silver – Olish Farm Stand
Bronze – Southampton Nursery
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southampton Optics
Gold – Seifert Eye Associates
BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Jildor
Gold – Shoe Inn – Westhampton
BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Skidmore’s Sports
Gold – Olympia Sports
Silver – Gubbins Running Ahead – Southampton
Bronze – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton
BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – Stop & Shop – Southampton
Gold – King Kullen – Bridgehampton
Silver – Best Market – Westhampton Beach
Bronze – WIld by Nature – Hampton Bays
BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR
Platinum – Wetter or Not
Gold – Island Surf & Sport – Westhampton Beach
Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton
BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Stevenson’s Toys & Games
Gold – Sugar Daddy’s
Silver – Kites of the Harbor
Bronze – Hildreth’s – Southampton
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Shock
Gold – TJ Maxx
Silver – Therapy Life & Style
Bronze – Fandango Boutique