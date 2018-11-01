Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Shopping

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses in the various South Fork Shopping categories!

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Black Swan Antiques – Sag Harbor

Gold – Antiques Center Southampton

Silver – Beyond the Beaten Path

Bronze – Ann Madonia Antiques

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Gringer Appliances

Gold – Plesser’s Appliances

Silver – P.C. Richard & Son – Southampton

Bronze – Southampton Vacuum & Sewing Center

BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC

Platinum – Jeep of Southampton

Gold – Rubio Premier Motors

Silver – Buzz Chew

Silver – Otis Ford

BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN

Platinum – BMW of Southampton

Gold – Audi of Southampton

Silver – Porsche of Southampton

Bronze – Mini of Southampton

BEST AUTO DEALER / PRE-OWNED & CLASSIC

Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors

Gold – Aventura Motors

BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP

Platinum – East End Bait & Tackle

Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Silver – Tight Lines Tackle

Bronze – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Bike ’N Kite

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft & Marine

Gold – Spellman’s Marine

Silver – Strong’s Marine – Southampton

Bronze – Mariner’s Cove Marina

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Southampton Books

Gold – Canio’s Books

Gold – Harbor Books

Silver – Bookhampton

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Baby Shock/Shock Kids

Gold – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Silver – Stella & Ruby Hamptons

Bronze – Bean 2 Tween

BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE

Platinum – Lynn Stoller Collection

Gold – Southampton Hospital Thrift Shop

Gold – Collete Designer Consignment – Bridgehampton

BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES

Platinum – Hampton Fabric and Blinds LLC

Gold – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Silver – Textile Mill End Shop

Bronze – Dream Windows

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Moriches Main Street Flowers Inc.

Gold – Roses and Rice

Silver – Flowers by Topaz

Bronze – Riverhead Flower Shop Southside

BEST FORMAL WEAR

Platinum – Brooks Brothers-Southampton

Gold – Tony’s Tailoring

BEST GROCERY SERVICE

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Sydney’s

Silver – Peapod by Stop & Shop

Bronze – Schmidt’s Market

BEST GROCERY STORE

Platinum – One Stop Market

Gold – Schiavoni’s

Silver – Cromer’s

Bronze – Schmidt’s

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Shinnecock True Value

Gold – Thayer’s Hardware & Patio

Silver – Ace Hardware – Hampton Bays

Bronze – Emporium True Value Hardware

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DÉCOR

Platinum – Hildreth’s – Southampton

Gold – Hampton Fabric & Blinds LLC

Silver – Fisher’s Home Furnishings

Bronze – Sylvester & Co. – Sag Harbor

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Platinum – Jill Lynn & Co.

Gold – London Jewelers – East Hampton

Silver – Southampton Jewelry Exchange

Bronze – Illusions

Bronze – El Flamingo Boutique

Bronze – Corwin’s Main Street Jewelers

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Impulse for Men – Westhampton Beach

Gold – J. Crew – Southampton

Gold – T.J. Maxx

Silver – Christopher Fischer Cashmere – Southampton

Silver – Banana Republic

BEST NURSERY / GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Gold – Hampton Nursery & Landscaping

Silver – Olish Farm Stand

Bronze – Southampton Nursery

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – Southampton Optics

Gold – Seifert Eye Associates

BEST SHOE STORE

Platinum – Jildor

Gold – Shoe Inn – Westhampton

BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Skidmore’s Sports

Gold – Olympia Sports

Silver – Gubbins Running Ahead – Southampton

Bronze – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton

BEST SUPERMARKET

Platinum – Stop & Shop – Southampton

Gold – King Kullen – Bridgehampton

Silver – Best Market – Westhampton Beach

Bronze – WIld by Nature – Hampton Bays

BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR

Platinum – Wetter or Not

Gold – Island Surf & Sport – Westhampton Beach

Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport – Southampton

BEST TOY STORE

Platinum – Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Gold – Sugar Daddy’s

Silver – Kites of the Harbor

Bronze – Hildreth’s – Southampton

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Shock

Gold – TJ Maxx

Silver – Therapy Life & Style

Bronze – Fandango Boutique