Hamptons Event Highlights: November 1–4, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, November 1–4, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

EDITOR’S PICK

A Comedy of Tenors

November 1–4, times vary

A Comedy of Tenors, Ken Ludwig’s uproarious follow-up to his Tony Award–winning smash hit Lend Me a Tenor, is the first play of the Hampton Theatre Company’s 2018–19 season and runs through November 11. The sequel features many characters from the beloved Broadway play involved in bedroom hijinks and madcap antics. Tickets $10–$30.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

True Colors: Wolf Kahn & Fay Lansner

November 1–4, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Explore Noted Gallery’s collection of 16 original Wolf Kahn pastels on paper, dating from the 1950s to today, which prominently display his deft feel for color at its most vibrant, and often, unexpected. Works by Kahn’s artistic contemporary Fay Lansner are also on display in the exhibition through November 30. Free admission.

Noted Gallery in Southampton, 64 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 203-981-1342, notedgallery.com

Poxabogue County Park Nature Walk

November 3, 10 a.m.

At the cornerstone of the Long Pond Greenbelt is Poxabogue Preserve—a small but unique area. Join the South Fork Natural History Museum for a guided walking tour through these diverse habitats and learn about some of the wonders that make up this expansive and lively preserve. Registration is $15, kids $10. Fees include museum admission.

Poxabogue Preserve, Register for address. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Cinderella: The Tale of the Glass Slipper

November 3–4, 2 p.m.

With a wicked stepmother and two jealous stepsisters who force her into a life of servitude, Cinderella stands no chance of attending the royal ball, until her fairy godmother appears and magically transforms her dream into a reality. See the Springs Community Theater group bring the classic fairy tale to life at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater. Tickets $18–$25.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-329-0182, guildhall.org

A Leonard Bernstein Centennial Tribute

November 4, 3 p.m.

Performed by the Long Island Concert Orchestra at Patchogue Theatre, this powerful tribute features an exciting array of works by Bernstein, George Gershwin and Aaron Copland, including beautiful orchestral pieces and chilling vocal music culminating with Gershwin’s quintessential and heroic Rhapsody in Blue for piano and orchestra. Tickets $25–$55.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org