North Fork Event Highlights: Thanksgiving Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this Thanksgiving weekend, November 23–25, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Shelter Island Turkey Plunge

November 24, 11 a.m.

Raise a minimum of $25 to take the plunge or support a plunger to benefit the Shelter Island Public Library. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Complimentary hot cider and donuts will be available, and turkey chili will be sold. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume and most money raised, and other prizes will be raffled. Rain, snow or shine.

Crescent Beach, 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Country Parlor: Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show

November 23–25, 10 a.m.

See the historic Naugles Barn transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday shopping extravaganza unlike any other. Peruse rustic Santa figures, ornaments, holiday home decor, baskets, pottery and so much more, all skillfully created by local artisans and craftspeople. If you can’t make it this weekend, the parlor will be back from December 1–2. Free admission.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Art Garfunkel in Close-Up

November 23, 8 p.m.

Art Garfunkel is revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums performed with Paul Simon, and Simon and Garfunkel’s Greatest Hits remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. See the legend perform up close and personal at Suffolk Theater. This is a row-seating event therefore no dinner will be served. Tickets are $65–$95.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Friday Night Face Off

November 23, 10:30 p.m.

Long Island’s longest-running improv comedy show is sure to tickle your ribs ’til your sides hurt. Using audience suggestions, two teams of improvisers face off in an all-out, completely uncensored battle for laughs. Beer, wine and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Not recommended for ages under 16. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Save Sea Turtles in New York

November 24, 11 a.m.

Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society to learn about the four species of marine turtles that live off Long Island shores and what we can do to help protect them from extinction. Then do some good for the turtles and other marine species by joining the group for a beach walk and cleanup after the lecture, weather permitting. Free admission.

Hallock State Park Preserve Visitor Center, 6062 Sound Avenue, Jamesport. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Holiday Open House

November 24, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society and Museum for a day of holiday fun. Tour the festively decorated Tuthill Museum and New Egypt Schoolhouse, meet Santa from 3–5 p.m., watch the tree lighting, explore museum exhibitions, listen to jolly caroling, enjoy tasty refreshments and win big in the raffle. Free admission.

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-661-3210, mlhistoricalsociety.org