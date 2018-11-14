Take Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go with Gourmet East End Takeout

Look, we get it. Not everyone’s a chef. Skip the stress of getting Turkey Day just right and order a Thanksgiving dinner-to-go (or various small details) from one of these East End restaurants or markets. Impress your family with a professional meal!

Ruggero’s Family Style Restaurant at the East Wind Long Island will have a Thanksgiving-To-Go package, with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, dessert and more for $225. The restaurant is owned by Kenn Barra, with Chef Sebastian Suarez. 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-886-1625, eastwindlongisland.com

Bellport Country Club offers a Thanksgiving to Go. The full dinner includes, a turkey, gravy, homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, candied yams, cranberry dressing, dinner rolls, scones and pie. The dinner feeds 12–15 guests and costs $319.95 plus tax. Thanksgiving to Go must be ordered by November 20. 40 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-993-4283, bellportcountryclub.com

Highway Restaurant & Bar knows how stressful cooking a huge Thanksgiving meal can be, so they’re offering customers “Everything But the Bird.” Order all the sides and desserts necessary for a perfect Turkey Day meal for pick-up on November 21. 290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

Pick up prepared Thanksgiving goods at Citarella, with locations in Southampton, Bridgehampton and East Hampton. 631-283-6600, citarella.com

L & W Market, Almond Restaurant’s sister store, will prepare your turkey, sides, appetizers and desserts. 2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1123, almondrestaurant.com

Sarabeth’s is running a special Thanksgiving sale. Get 25% off all online orders with promo code THANKS25. Perhaps try their cranberry relish! sarabeth.com

Lots of local grocery stores have Thanksgiving catering options. Check out Schiavoni’s Market’s (48 Main Street, Sag Harbor) offerings at schiavonismarket.com.

Order a Thanksgiving Dinner for Two from ShopRite. The dinner includes a turkey, whipped potatoes, cornbread and apple stuffing, butternut squash and gravy for $24.99. Various locations, shoprite.com

Last but seldom least, Modern Snack Bar is selling their iconic pies, including pumpkin, apple, coconut custard, lemon meringue and more, in time for Thanksgiving. Also available by pint or quart are mashed potatoes, red cabbage, stuffing, rice pudding and their famous mashed turnips. 628 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com

Have a happy and healthy holiday!