Best of the Best Spotlight: Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn

If there was a Rookie of the Year award in Dan’s Best of the Best, the frontrunner for 2018 surely would have been Claude’s, the charming restaurant nestled in the Southampton Inn. Claude’s took home five Dan’s Best of the Best awards in its first year—Best Brunch (Gold), Best Breakfast (Silver), Best Burger (Bronze), Best Desserts (Bronze) and Best Continental Cuisine (Bronze)—honoring not only their outstanding cuisine but also the service and ambience.

Executive Chef James Carpenter and Sous Chef Pete Amar have created a truly winning experience, casual yet sophisticated, since Claude’s opened this past May, drawing raves for everything from the cocktails and creative food to the beautiful outdoor seating area.

Now they’re looking forward to guests enjoying their offerings during wintertime, including the signature prix fixe menu (available all evening from Sunday–Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday from 5–6:30 p.m.), and Sunday Brunch, which features bottomless bloody marys, brunch mimosas, sangria and draft beer.

Complementing the Claude’s honors, the Southampton Inn itself was also a Best of the Best winner again in 2018, garnering Best Hotel (Gold) and Best Wedding Location (Platinum) honors, and they take great pride in offering the ideal home-away-from-home base to explore the Hamptons for both out-of-towners and locals taking a staycation.

Whether it’s idling away the hours in the cozy library, reading a book and sipping a libation by the fire, or making the ideal home-away-from-home base for strolling the charming village of Southampton and even Cooper’s Beach (if you haven’t put your toes in the sand during the winter, you’re missing out on a treat), Southampton Inn is a part of the special magic that touches all of the Hamptons this time of year.

Claude’s Restaurant and the Southampton Inn are located at 91 Hill Street, Southampton. Call (631) 283-6500 or visit southamptoninn.com.