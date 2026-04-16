Event & Party Photos

ARF Hosts The Cutest ‘Baby Shower’ Of The Year

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1 minute 04/16/2026
Alejandro, Sofia, Vanessa and Emily

Alejandro, Sofia, Vanessa and Emily

Alicia Doherty
ARF Adoption Coordinator Joan Gutierrez with 20 year Volunteer Randy Wallace

ARF Adoption Coordinator Joan Gutierrez with 20 year Volunteer Randy Wallace

Alicia Doherty
ARF Volunteer Coordinator Kendra Wates with ARF Executive Director Kim Nichols, Medical Operations Director Bridget Stonemetz , Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tess Pintchik

ARF Volunteer Coordinator Kendra Wates with ARF Executive Director Kim Nichols, Medical Operations Director Bridget Stonemetz , Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tess Pintchik

Alicia Doherty
ARF Volunteer Elena Skerys

ARF Volunteer Elena Skerys

Alicia Doherty
ARF Volunteers Elizabeth Demaso and Kay Drakoulias

ARF Volunteers Elizabeth Demaso and Kay Drakoulias

Alicia Doherty
Barrett Steyert with Oliver

Barrett Steyert with Oliver

Alicia Doherty
Bri and Wren Cohen

Bri and Wren Cohen

Alicia Doherty
Chelsea White

Chelsea White

Alicia Doherty
Elliot Cohen and Linda Burkhart

Elliot Cohen and Linda Burkhart

Alicia Doherty
Emily Prager with ARF Adoption Coordinator Shayna Carter

Emily Prager with ARF Adoption Coordinator Shayna Carter

Alicia Doherty
Grace DuBusc

Grace DuBusc

Alicia Doherty
Isabella and River

Isabella and River

Alicia Doherty
Jen Jiras and Suzannah Ivans

Jen Jiras and Suzannah Ivans

Alicia Doherty
Malthis, Luca and Maiwenn Jauffrineau

Malthis, Luca and Maiwenn Jauffrineau

Alicia Doherty
Marisa Gadoury and Carli Hewitt

Marisa Gadoury and Carli Hewitt

Alicia Doherty
Tanzy, Ty, Lacey and Josh Levine with Wren Cohen

Tanzy, Ty, Lacey and Josh Levine with Wren Cohen

Alicia Doherty
The Jarvis Family

The Jarvis Family

Alicia Doherty

ARF Hamptons located in East Hampton hosted an event to support their seasonal arrival of kittens. Supporters gathered to learn about kitten care and watch live bottle-feeding demonstrations. This community effort raised essential funds and supplies to give every rescued animal a healthy start.

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