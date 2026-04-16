ARF Hosts The Cutest ‘Baby Shower’ Of The Year
1 minute 04/16/2026
Alejandro, Sofia, Vanessa and Emily
ARF Adoption Coordinator Joan Gutierrez with 20 year Volunteer Randy Wallace
ARF Volunteer Coordinator Kendra Wates with ARF Executive Director Kim Nichols, Medical Operations Director Bridget Stonemetz , Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tess Pintchik
ARF Volunteer Elena Skerys
ARF Volunteers Elizabeth Demaso and Kay Drakoulias
Barrett Steyert with Oliver
Bri and Wren Cohen
Chelsea White
Elliot Cohen and Linda Burkhart
Emily Prager with ARF Adoption Coordinator Shayna Carter
Grace DuBusc
Isabella and River
Jen Jiras and Suzannah Ivans
Malthis, Luca and Maiwenn Jauffrineau
Marisa Gadoury and Carli Hewitt
Tanzy, Ty, Lacey and Josh Levine with Wren Cohen
The Jarvis Family
ARF Hamptons located in East Hampton hosted an event to support their seasonal arrival of kittens. Supporters gathered to learn about kitten care and watch live bottle-feeding demonstrations. This community effort raised essential funds and supplies to give every rescued animal a healthy start.