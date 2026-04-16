ARF Hosts The Cutest ‘Baby Shower’ Of The Year

Alejandro, Sofia, Vanessa and Emily Alicia Doherty ARF Adoption Coordinator Joan Gutierrez with 20 year Volunteer Randy Wallace Alicia Doherty ARF Volunteer Coordinator Kendra Wates with ARF Executive Director Kim Nichols, Medical Operations Director Bridget Stonemetz , Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tess Pintchik Alicia Doherty ARF Volunteer Elena Skerys Alicia Doherty ARF Volunteers Elizabeth Demaso and Kay Drakoulias Alicia Doherty Barrett Steyert with Oliver Alicia Doherty Bri and Wren Cohen Alicia Doherty Chelsea White Alicia Doherty Elliot Cohen and Linda Burkhart Alicia Doherty Emily Prager with ARF Adoption Coordinator Shayna Carter Alicia Doherty Grace DuBusc Alicia Doherty Isabella and River Alicia Doherty Jen Jiras and Suzannah Ivans Alicia Doherty Malthis, Luca and Maiwenn Jauffrineau Alicia Doherty Marisa Gadoury and Carli Hewitt Alicia Doherty Tanzy, Ty, Lacey and Josh Levine with Wren Cohen Alicia Doherty The Jarvis Family Alicia Doherty

ARF Hamptons located in East Hampton hosted an event to support their seasonal arrival of kittens. Supporters gathered to learn about kitten care and watch live bottle-feeding demonstrations. This community effort raised essential funds and supplies to give every rescued animal a healthy start.