Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is showing artwork by Elaine Jensen Steele in their Greenport tasting room gallery throughout the holiday season. The exhibition, titled Off the Hook, features Steele’s bold and colorful fish paintings on wood panels.

For her inspired work, Steele draws from her years as an avid surfer and her travels around Southeast Asia to create bright and colorful renderings of the spectra of aquatic creatures that populate the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers. Her unique style delivers striking images that are hard to forget.

RELATED: Greenport Harbor Brewing Stands Out with Artful New Labels

The series started as a hobby while Steele helped her brother build furniture. She began diverting scrap wood from the trash and giving it new life as colorful panels she then used to decorate her home. Eventually, she offered these gems to others.

Taking aesthetic cues from street art, Steele works with acrylic and spray paint, juxtaposing her almost cartoonish fish against the grain of the wood—sometimes painted, sometimes raw—to accentuate her eye-catching illustrations of fish featuring thick outlines and creative compositions.

Pieces present a variety of species, including everything from an orange goldfish to salmon, an octopus, puffer fish, grouper, trout, flounder and more alone and in single- or multi-species groups (see “Group Rate” at right). All are available for purchase in the Greenport tasting room, and they’d make excellent holiday gifts for your favorite fish fan.

Off the Hook is currently on view at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company (234 Carpenter Street) in Greenport through February 24, 2019. You can meet Steele at an artist reception scheduled for Saturday, January 19, 2019, from 6–8 p.m. at the same location.

Greenport tasting room/gallery hours: Friday and Saturday 12–8 p.m., and Sundays 12–7 p.m.

Learn more at greenportharborbrewing.com or call 631-477-1100.