Hamptons Event Highlights: December 14–16, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, December 14–16, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

SoFo’s Winter Seal Walk

December 15, 12:30 p.m.

With the cold of winter, many northern animals come to the South Shore of Long Island to find food, and among them are pinnipeds, including harbor seals, grey seals and harp seals. Join the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) for a walk toward the ocean at Cupsogue Beach County Park, to spot these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat—sunbathing on the sandbar during low tide. It may be cold and windy, so be sure to bundle up. Registration is required, and the cost includes admission to the museum. The program is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

Cupsogue Beach County Park, register for meeting location. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

East Hampton Lantern Tour

December 14, 7 p.m.

Take a lantern tour of Main Street as the tales of the historic inhabitants are brought to life by a local historian. Then explore five significant buildings—Clinton Academy, Osborn-Jackson House, First Presbyterian Church, Mulford Farm House and Home Sweet Home. This event takes place rain or shine. $15 reservations are required before the day of the event.

Clinton Academy Museum, 151 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

The Madness of George III Live Screening

December 14, 7 p.m.

See multi-award-winning drama The Madness of George III in National Theatre Live’s first ever livestream from Nottingham Playhouse. Written by one of Great Britain’s best-loved playwrights, Alan Bennett, the play follows the omnipotent King George III’s (portrayed by Mark Gatiss) dramatic descent into unbridled lunacy. Tickets are $18.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Studio 3 Presents Mixed Nuts

December 14–16, times vary

See the Christmas classic The Nutcracker told with an exciting twist, as performed by local students of the Studio 3 dance program on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. or Sunday at 1 p.m. This adaption is no mere ballet and features tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop dance styles. Tickets to the show go on sale one hour before curtain and are $25.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. dancestudio3.com

By Hand Artisan’s Holiday Gift Show

December 15–16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Step inside Ashawagh Hall to discover a variety of wonderful and unique gifts handmade by local artisans. The 20th annual show features fused glass, knits, specialty yarn, sea glass, skincare products, soaps, bags, mosaics, wooden toys, pottery, jewelry, homemade jams and more. The gift show is open an hour later on Saturday. Free admission.

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. ashawagh-hall.org

Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party

December 15, 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

The Springs Tavern and The Divas Karaoke host an ugly Christmas sweater party for the ages! Enjoy beer and drink specials all night long, while singing your heart out to all your favorite songs. The person with the absolute ugliest sweater of the night will win a Springs Tavern gift card, and the runner-up will receive a gift basket. Free admission.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com