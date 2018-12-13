What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: December 14–16, 2018

Out and about in the Hamptons.

Hamptons Living Team December 13, 2018
Seals found on the East End, Photo: Courtesy SoFo
Seals found on the East End, Photo: Courtesy SoFo

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, December 14–16, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
SoFo’s Winter Seal Walk
December 15, 12:30 p.m.

With the cold of winter, many northern animals come to the South Shore of Long Island to find food, and among them are pinnipeds, including harbor seals, grey seals and harp seals. Join the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) for a walk toward the ocean at Cupsogue Beach County Park, to spot these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat—sunbathing on the sandbar during low tide. It may be cold and windy, so be sure to bundle up. Registration is required, and the cost includes admission to the museum. The program is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

Cupsogue Beach County Park, register for meeting location. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

lantern with fir branches on snow
Photo: Romolo Tavani/123RF

East Hampton Lantern Tour
December 14, 7 p.m.

Take a lantern tour of Main Street as the tales of the historic inhabitants are brought to life by a local historian. Then explore five significant buildings—Clinton Academy, Osborn-Jackson House, First Presbyterian Church, Mulford Farm House and Home Sweet Home. This event takes place rain or shine. $15 reservations are required before the day of the event.

Clinton Academy Museum, 151 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org 

Mark Gatiss as King George III, Photo: Courtesy Guild Hall
Mark Gatiss as King George III, Photo: Courtesy Guild Hall

The Madness of George III Live Screening
December 14, 7 p.m.

See multi-award-winning drama The Madness of George III in National Theatre Live’s first ever livestream from Nottingham Playhouse. Written by one of Great Britain’s best-loved playwrights, Alan Bennett, the play follows the omnipotent King George III’s (portrayed by Mark Gatiss) dramatic descent into unbridled lunacy. Tickets are $18.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

soldier nutcracker statue standing in front of decorated christmas tree
Photo: Teri Virbickis/123RF

Studio 3 Presents Mixed Nuts
December 14–16, times vary

See the Christmas classic The Nutcracker told with an exciting twist, as performed by local students of the Studio 3 dance program on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. or Sunday at 1 p.m. This adaption is no mere ballet and features tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop dance styles. Tickets to the show go on sale one hour before curtain and are $25.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. dancestudio3.com 

One of the charming crafts available at the By Hand Artisanâs Holiday Gift Show, Photo: Courtesy Aimee Dallob
One of the charming crafts available at the By Hand Artisan’s Holiday Gift Show, Photo: Courtesy Aimee Dallob

By Hand Artisan’s Holiday Gift Show
December 15–16, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Step inside Ashawagh Hall to discover a variety of wonderful and unique gifts handmade by local artisans. The 20th annual show features fused glass, knits, specialty yarn, sea glass, skincare products, soaps, bags, mosaics, wooden toys, pottery, jewelry, homemade jams and more. The gift show is open an hour later on Saturday. Free admission.

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. ashawagh-hall.org 

Young woman and man in Christmas sweaters and knitted hats on color background
Photo: Belchonock/123RF

Ugly Sweater Karaoke Party
December 15, 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

The Springs Tavern and The Divas Karaoke host an ugly Christmas sweater party for the ages! Enjoy beer and drink specials all night long, while singing your heart out to all your favorite songs. The person with the absolute ugliest sweater of the night will win a Springs Tavern gift card, and the runner-up will receive a gift basket. Free admission.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Steven Amaral presenting his Winter Wonderland, Photo: Barbara Lassen
December 12, 2018
48

North Fork Chocolate Company Unveils Its First Winter Wonderland

Paul Anthony, Photo: Gold Coast Arts Center
December 12, 2018
54

Meet Middle-aged Comedian Paul Anthony, Onstage and Off

Food in various takeout containers on blue background
December 11, 2018
98

Stay Home with Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Takeout Restaurants

Open Minded Organics oils, including CBD
December 11, 2018
92

Give Your Loved Ones a Taste of the East End This Christmas