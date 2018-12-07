Hamptons Event Highlights: December 7–9, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, December 7–9, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

SASF Winter Fair

December 8, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Take your festively dressed—or not—furry loved ones to the Red Creek Activity Center for photos with Santa, and to peruse holiday gifts, baked goods and hot chocolate from local vendors. Don’t forget to bring a gift for the shelter pets to ensure that they have a “meowy Christmas” as well. Proceeds benefit the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).

Red Creek Park Activity Center, 100 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

The Nutcracker

December 7–9, times vary

The Hampton Ballet Theatre School presents its 10th annual production of the timeless Christmas classic, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Directed and choreographed by Beautifully Strange actress Sara Jo Strickland, this magical show is sure to enchant and delight viewers of all ages. Tickets are $15–$45 in advance and $20–$50 on the day of the performance.

Guild Hall, 158 East Main Street, East Hampton. hamptonballettheatreschool.com

Short Days Art Show

December 8–9, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Three local artists—Phyllis Chillingworth, Annie Sessler and John Todaro—exhibit works that draw connections between nature and the abstract. Their art includes oils, watercolors, fish prints, mixed media and photography. In addition to large wall pieces, they will also offer smaller fine art gifts. The opening reception is on Saturday at 4 p.m. Free admission.

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. ashawagh-hall.org

Sag Harbor Whaling Museum Cocktail Party

December 8, 5 p.m.

This is a rare chance to visit the museum in December and a wonderful opportunity to spread good cheer among friends. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the cozy, festively decorated Sage Parlor. All proceeds benefit the museum in its efforts to preserve, interpret and promote Sag Harbor culture and history. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Jacques Brel by Alfredo Merat

December 8, 8 p.m.

Merat follows on the success of his sold-out performance Brel by Alfredo with a new show utilizing even more songs, interview quotes and theatrical magic to tell the story of this legendary music man, from his life as a parent and lover to his early retirement from the stage and premature death. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 on the day of the show.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org