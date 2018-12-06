Michael Bloomberg and Vanity Fair to Host The Climate Exchange

It seems former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking his position as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action very seriously. For the first time in history, Vanity Fair and the Southampton resident have come together to form, The Climate Exchange.

Vanity Fair writes that on December 12 the Exchange will gather the thinkers and climate change activists from all over the world to embark on a half-day of important debates. Topics discussed will include the state of Earth’s oceans, overfishing, global warming, alternative energy and, perhaps the most poignant, the role big businesses and tech companies play in cultivating positive change in the current political landscape.

Bloomberg will host the event with Vanity Fair’s Editor–in–Chief Radhika Jones in association with Tiffany & Co. The panels will be held by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, East Hampton resident Stella McCartney and the Chairman of the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Anisa Kamadoli Costa. Rather than focus entirely on the political landscape, the Exchange will delve deep into the human experience and the impact that climate change has on culture, fashion and business. The event takes place at Bloomberg’s London office building, designed to be the most sustainable in the world.

In another move to promote climate change awareness, Bloomberg attended the Iowa premiere of his new documentary, From Paris to Pittsburgh, on December 4. The film, a celebration of American’s resolve to solve the global crisis, will premiere on television on the National Geographic Channel on December 12. During his trip, he spoke to CNN about the plausibility of a 2020 presidential run, explaining that he’s not soliciting votes just yet. The recently re-registered Democrat is expected to make a final decision in early 2019.

While it’s not yet certain whether or not Bloomberg will take on what’s sure to be a swarm of Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump, his leadership and dedication to improving life on Earth are palpable.