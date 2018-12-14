North Fork Event Highlights: December 14–16, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, December 14–16, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

A Jazzy Holiday Concert

December 15, 6:30 p.m.

The Transitions Saxophone Quartet performs a jazz-infused concert of holiday favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” selections from A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Nutcracker, as well as new arrangements of many other festive tunes. Weather permitting, a stargazing session will follow. The suggested donation for adults is $5, children $3.

Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Small Bites Exhibition

December 14–16, noon–5 p.m.

Juried by professional commercial photographer Jim Lennon, 52 pieces by 26 national photographic artists have been selected for the sixth annual

small works exhibition. Each highlights a unique take on the food theme, including representational, abstract and conceptual images, still-lifes and more. The exhibition is on view through Monday, January 21. Free admission.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Ronnie Spector Christmas Party

December 14, 8 p.m.

Get ready for Suffolk Theater’s ultimate Christmas rock concert! Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ronnie Spector and the new Ronettes perform all your favorite Christmas hits at the historic Suffolk Theater. Hear fresh, exciting renditions of “Frosty the Snowman,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Walking in the Rain” and more. Restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $60–$79.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Winter Salon Opening Reception

December 15, 5–8 p.m.

Featuring artworks by 18 local artists and selections from VSOP Projects’ roster of international designers, the annual Winter Salon is an excellent opportunity to collect works by local legends and discover emerging talent. Meet the exceptional artists at the festive opening reception. The exhibition is on view through January 13. Free admission.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Transfigured Night Concert

December 15, 8 p.m.

The Reboli Center for Art and History presents a performance of two classical favorites, Johannes Brahms’ “String Quintet No.2 Op. 111” and Arnold Schoenberg’s “Transfigured Night” for string sextet. Acclaimed for its exceptional acoustics, the center’s main gallery is the ideal venue for a holiday concert. Free, but seats must be reserved in advance.

Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-7707, rebolicenter.org