Fireside Sessions Heat Up with Gene Casey, Eugene Chrysler and NAP

The Nancy Atlas Project (NAP) and Friends rocked the house for a sold-out Fireside Sessions performance at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, January 19, 2019. The epic show, Rockabilly Madness, featured guest performers Gene Casey and Eugene Chrysler, who rocked the audience with their undeniable rockabilly genius that kept the audience dancing for the entire evening.

