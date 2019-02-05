Andy Cohen Introduces His Baby Boy to the World

On February 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT, Shelter Islander Andy Cohen welcomed his firstborn child into the world. He named the darling baby boy Benjamin Allen, after the newborn’s great grandfather. The little bundle of joy weighed in at nine pounds, two ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Cohen posted a photo to Instagram showing the first glimpse of his son, saying in the caption, “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.” The post was met with thousands of comments offering “Congratulations” and “Mazel Tov” from fans and celebrities alike—including Southamptonite Kelly Ripa, Bethenny Frankel, Mariah Carey, Taylor Lautner, Billy Eichner and Pink.

Cohen first announced that he had a baby on the way during a very special episode of Watch What Happens Live on December 20. Surrounded by several of his dear Real Housewives, he spoke sincerely into the camera stating, “I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

Then, during CNN’s New Year’s Eve live coverage, he announced the baby’s sex to co-host and friend Anderson Cooper and viewers at home. In late January, his East Coast and West Coast friends celebrated the news at two very different baby showers, one intimate and one involving dozens of Real Housewives dancing on a table.

It’s been a wild ride to parenthood, and it’s sure to get crazier for the first-time father from here. We wish Cohen all the best and hope to see him and little Ben relaxing on Shelter Island this summer. Congratulations and Mazel Tov!