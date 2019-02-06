Though its origins are clouded in mystery, each year on February 6, America celebrates National Frozen Yogurt Day. Today is just one of many such days, so perhaps it’s just a good excuse to enjoy the delicious, healthier ice cream alternative. And, of course, we suggest doing this at one of our Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork Frozen Yogurt category winners!

According to the National Day Calendar, which acknowledges the arbitrariness of National Frozen Yogurt Day, the sweet, low-fat treat was developed by H.P Hood as “Frogurt” in 1970. Frozen yogurt—later to be dubbed “froyo” by those too busy to endure four syllables—caught on with the health food movement in the 1980s, and it’s continues to grow in popularity.

Perhaps a bit late to the party, Dan’s Papers added the Frozen Yogurt category to our Best of the Best competition in 2015, and smart local businesses have been vying for reader votes ever since. We only had four winners across the Twin Forks in 2018, which means an intrepid eater could probably visit them all in one indulgent day.

The winners below aren’t the only purveyors of the sweet stuff in our many East End towns and villages, so be sure to cast your froyo votes when the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest opens later this year!

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum

Buddha Berry – Sag Harbor

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-808-3886, buddhaberry.com

Gold

Yummylicious!

2–8 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-223-8119, yummylicioussagharbor.com

NORTH FORK FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum (tie)

Magic Fountain

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

Platinum (tie)

Sweet Tart Frozen Yogurt Cafe

37 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-591-3131, facebook.com/sweettartfrozenyogurtcafe