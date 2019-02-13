Discover Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Restaurant Atmosphere

Valentine’s Day is among the most popular holidays for dining out, and while food is important, a romantic and/or cheerful setting is paramount. Lucky for you, Dan’s Best of the Best voters cast ballots each year for Restaurant Atmosphere in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Choose from our readers’ excellent selections below, and enjoy a lovely night out with your sweetheart. Valentine’s Day is all about getting in the mood, is it not?

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum

Southampton Social Club

256 Elm Street, Southampton

631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Gold

Centro

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Silver

Nick & Toni’s

136 North Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Bronze

Harvest on Fort Pond

11 South Emery Street, Montauk

631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com

NORTH FORK

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum

Tweed’s

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold

Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck

631-315-5252, strongsmarine.com

Silver

Vine Street Café

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

Bronze (tie)

Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill

177 Meeting House Creek Road, Aquebogue

631-886-1160, philswaterfront.com

Bronze (tie)

The Frisky Oyster

27 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com