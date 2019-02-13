Blog Du Jour

Discover Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Restaurant Atmosphere

Dine out and get in the mood for Valentine's Day.

Dan's Best of the Best February 13, 2019
Romantic dinner for two with great restaurant atmosphere
Photo: luckybusiness/123RF

Valentine’s Day is among the most popular holidays for dining out, and while food is important, a romantic and/or cheerful setting is paramount. Lucky for you, Dan’s Best of the Best voters cast ballots each year for Restaurant Atmosphere in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Choose from our readers’ excellent selections below, and enjoy a lovely night out with your sweetheart. Valentine’s Day is all about getting in the mood, is it not?

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS
BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum
Southampton Social Club
256 Elm Street, Southampton
631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Gold
Centro
336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Silver
Nick & Toni’s
136 North Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Bronze
Harvest on Fort Pond
11 South Emery Street, Montauk
631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com

NORTH FORK
BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum
Tweed’s
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold
Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck
631-315-5252, strongsmarine.com

Silver
Vine Street Café
41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

Bronze (tie)
Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill
177 Meeting House Creek Road, Aquebogue
631-886-1160, philswaterfront.com

Bronze (tie)
The Frisky Oyster
27 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com

