Michael Kors Fall Fashion Show Stars Barry Manilow and Patti Hansen

Fashion designer Michael Kors channelled 1970s style in such a stunning runway show, you’d have to borrow his sunglasses to gaze upon it. To top it all off, the big finale to the Hamptonite’s already stellar New York Fashion Week show was a performance by the one of the one and only Barry Manilow.

Billboard reports that the February 13 show had a profoundly glittering ’70s theme, with disco balls and chandeliers dangling above as models strutted their stuff in fur coats and ball gowns to hit songs of the era. Some of the the pieces featured the famous Studio 54 logo as a tribute to the iconic nightclub. Studio 54 held great significance to another star that was part of the show, Patti Hansen, who met her husband at the club decades ago. According to WWD, she walked down the catwalk for the first time in 20 years, wearing a gold metallic suit to the tune of Donna Summer’s “Could It Be Magic.” She posted a video to Instagram of the moment, captioned, “I had the best time walking to this music! Great memories.”

When the finale began, a wall opened up to reveal Manilow beginning a performance of his 1978 hit “Copacabana” in a dazzling bedazzled orange leather jacket with “Copa” written in jewels on the back. For Kors, this was a wonderful dream come true. He told Billboard, “Barry Manilow is a legend and ‘Copacabana’ was one of the iconic songs of my youth.” During the performance, the models joined him onstage one by one to dance with the singer. Manilow told Billboard that he was beyond flattered at Kors’s request and found it to be a thrilling experience.

Hansen was just as blown away as Manilow and Kors by the show. “I felt like I was 16 again,” she told WWD. “Brings back good memories. I could’ve danced down the runway!” There were good nostalgic feelings all around for the three. After the show, Manilow posted a photo to Instagram of the three of them onstage together celebrating the good old days.