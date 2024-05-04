Dan’s Papers’ Annual Summer Preview Issue Returns with Nod to Hampton Jitney

Hampton Jitney

Dan’s Papers is releasing this month its electrifying “Summer Preview” guide, a special annual publication previewing the coming flurry of adventures to be had on the East End — and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Hampton Jitney.

The “Summer Preview” has long been known as the go-to resource for tourists and locals alike to plan where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and on the North Fork during beach season when the region attracts the biggest crowds. And this year’s edition features a trip down memory lane as the Hampton Jitney — the company that helps take people to the heart of the action — marks a half century in business.

“The Hampton Jitney has become synonymous with summer retreats to the East End of Long Island,” says Joshua Schneps, Dan’s Papers co-publisher. “It was natural for Dan’s to pay homage to their 50th anniversary.”

Jitney riders and Dan’s Papers readers alike will find inside the “Summer Preview” comprehensive guides to East End beaches, wineries, arts and entertainment venues, new restaurants, a roundup of the hottest events of the season — and much, much more.

Also inside, readers will find a pictorial retrospective of the Hampton Jitney throughout the decades, recollections from Dan’s Papers founder and frequent Jitney rider Dan Rattiner himself, and exclusive details about giveaways that riders will get treated with on the Jitney this summer.

The “Summer Preview” hits stands on May 17, giving readers plenty of time to plan their getaway ahead of the Memorial Day weekend return of beach season.