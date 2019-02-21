North Fork Event Highlights: February 22–24, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, February 22–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Winterfest Kickoff Party

February 22, 7 p.m.

Long Island Winterfest enters its 12th year with a thrilling kickoff party at Hotel Indigo. Five weeks of events, food, music, wine and more East End fun begin with a night featuring two floors of entertainment, including live music by Paul Mahos and East End Trio, a 50/50 raffle, an auction, a photo booth, vendors, tastings and more. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door.

Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. longislandwinterfest.com

Acoustic Jam Sessions

February 22, 6 p.m.

Join musician of all ability levels and enjoy a fun, informal jam session at the library. All age groups and types of instruments are welcome to join. Free admission.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Book & Bottle: America’s Early Whalemen

February 23, 11 a.m.

Join author John Strong at Suffolk County Historical Society as he discusses his recently published book America’s Early Whalemen: Indian Shore Whalers on Long Island, 1650–1750. The tome covers contributions native peoples made to colonial America, the roles of alcohol and debt, and the emergence of corporate capitalism. Registration is $5 and limited copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-1881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Johnny Cash Birthday Celebration

February 23, 8 p.m.

Three amazing performers join forces to pay homage to the Man in Black—with a set by Stephen Horst as Johnny Cash, Todd Meredith as Buddy Holly and Kavan Hashemian as Elvis Presley. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 food and beverage minimum per person for this show. Tickets $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Hidden in Plain Sight

February 24, 2 p.m.

In partnership with Eastville Community Historical Society, Sylvester Manor presents its 5th annual Black History Month celebration. This year’s panelists will unlock the history of slavery on the East End, which was once purposely left out of the founding narrative. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Sylvester Manor, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org