Tips to Looking Your Summer Best with Dr. Stephen Greenberg

“Summer bodies are made in the winter!” says cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., perennial Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum honoree. “With the summer season just around the corner, now is the time to take action so you can spend the summer enjoying all that Long Island has to offer.”

Why is wintertime a particularly good time to consider a procedure that a person would want “complete” before summertime in the Hamptons arrives?

From surgical to non-surgical options, winter is the perfect time for men and women to rejuvenate their face and body. Breast augmentation is the number one cosmetic procedure in the United States, and breast augmentation combined with a tummy tuck is a very popular surgical combination. Male breast reduction has also become very popular—male breast over-development (gynecomastia) affects 40 to 60% of all men, and the cause is often unknown.

By creating a highly individualized plan to meet each patient’s specific needs and aesthetic goals, we can perform a variety of both surgical and non-surgical procedures to address concerns of the breasts, abdomen, arms and thighs with little to no downtime. Surgical procedures such as breast augmentations, with or without breast lifts, abdominoplasty, liposuction, Cellfina, or Cellulaze for stubborn cellulite, as well as surgical and nonsurgical vaginal rejuvenation, all help to achieve the body you desire. In addition to these body contouring and enhancement procedures, non-surgical facial treatment options such as injectables and/or laser procedures can be added to the plan for a complete and polished look.

The fleet of technology at our G MedSpa offers treatments for a variety of summertime enhancements, such as advanced laser hair removal, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, non-surgical fat reduction with CoolSculpting and Sculpsure, as well as tattoo removal and sweat reduction with the revolutionary miraDry system. Starting now helps to ensure you look and feel your best this summer.

What are the benefits of CoolSculpting and Sculpsure? How do these procedures work?

Many people across the country commit to a healthy diet and exercise regularly but may find that stubborn fat still clings to certain areas. CoolSculpting and Sculpsure are both non-invasive fat reduction treatments designed to eliminate stubborn areas of diet and exercise resistant fat. The techniques differ in that one, Sculpsure, uses a heating method (lipolysis), and one, CoolSculpting, uses a freezing method (cryolipolysis).

CoolSculpting is a revolutionary non-surgical body contouring treatment that freezes unwanted fat and naturally eliminates traces of it from the body. Utilizing carefully controlled cooling technology, this advanced system is able to target and freeze fat cells beneath the skin without harming the skin itself. Once the fat cells have been crystallized, the body will naturally respond by gradually shrinking them and compressing the treated area. No needles, anesthesia or downtime necessary, and up to 25% of fat is destroyed!

A variety of areas across the body can be slimmed through this exciting treatment including the abdomen, upper arms, back, outer thighs, inner thighs and more. Ideal patients are those who practice eating healthy and regularly exercising but are noticing certain areas are resistant to weight loss.

SculpSure is a body contouring procedure that minimizes stubborn fat cells in the abdomen, lower back and other trouble areas that have not responded well to diet and exercise. This non-invasive approach uses controlled laser energy to heat the underlying fat tissues without damaging the skin and without the need for any incisions. As the fat cells heat, they will begin to break down and separate. Over the course of the next two to three months, these cells will be permanently eliminated through the body’s lymphatic system.

Tell us a bit about microneedling.

Microneedling is a specialized skin-rejuvenating treatment that is designed to correct and reverse the signs of aging and imperfections within skin. Treatments encourage the restorative benefits of your own cells by promoting skin renewing and regeneration within the tissue. Microneedling is also referred to as collagen induction therapy because it activates natural collagen production deep within skin. Collagen is a naturally occurring substance within the body that supports skin elasticity and youthfulness. Through microneedling, and the natural healing process of your own cells and tissue, you can achieve radiantly younger and healthier skin.

What, if any, are the differences in approach when consulting with men and women when it comes to something like skin treatments or a facelift?

Unfortunately, nothing stops the aging process for both men and women—not even a facelift. But a facelift can turn back the aging process by 10 years. Facelifts improve the visible signs of aging by removing excess fat, tightening muscles and removing extra sagging skin from the face and neck. Facelifts will correct and tighten both the skin and deeper muscular layers of the face. Facelift surgery can make you look younger, but will not give you a totally different look.

The eyelids are often the telling sign of a person’s age. As we age, we begin to develop droop or “puffy” eyelids. This process starts in the 30s and 40s for both men and women and progresses with the aging process. These changes usually occur because over the years, the eyelid skin thins, loses tone and becomes more susceptible to gravity. The fat pockets gradually herniate forward, which can cause bags in both the upper and lower eyelid. As you age, your eyes look more baggy and tired. We use state-of-the-art technology and lasers to correct droopy upper lids and puffy bags below the eyes. Expect a refreshed and rejuvenated look with natural results where everyone will notice but no one will know.

What are the most important aspects of your first meeting and consultation with a prospective client?

Each patient is treated in my state-of-the-art accredited ambulatory center. From our first meeting to the weeks following surgery, I want each patient to be happy with their full experience. I use cutting-edge imaging to help patients visualize their surgical results and mentor them on how a natural-looking and effective outcome can make a significant impact on reaching their goals. Each patient has unique goals and concerns. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. I provide a comprehensive consultation where all concerns and criteria are evaluated and then make recommendations based upon the individual’s needs.

What are some of the most common questions or concerns you encounter when speaking with patients, and how do you help them overcome them?​

It is of the highest importance to me that each patient gets the very best results suited to their individual physique. My goal is always a natural outcome to enhance and restore a patient’s youthful appearance. I count on my doctor-patient relationships as one of the keys to providing the best experience. Many of my patients wish to see an overall change in their silhouette, even if they are coming for facial rejuvenation. I have been combining facial surgery with body contouring for more than 20 years. The technology exists to customize each patient’s treatment plan to provide them with the goals they desire from head to toe.

I continue to yield the most amazing results by combining liposuction with a tummy tuck and fat transfer to the buttocks, lips, face and even hands. After 23 years in practice, I still receive great satisfaction from helping my patients reach their aesthetic goals. Once they are happy with how they look, their entire demeanor changes. It is amazing how important these improvements can be to a patient’s state of mind.

For more information about Dr. Greenberg, visit greenbergcosmeticsurgery.com.