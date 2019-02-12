‘Takeover! Artists in Residence’ Reception at Southampton Arts Center

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) kicked off its latest exhibition, Takeover! Artists in Residence, with a public opening reception on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Through March 24, nine artists have set up pop-up studios at SAC and will not only display their artwork, but work on new solo pieces and collaborations. The innovative idea was conceived and curated by Amy Kirwin. Artists include Scott Bluedorn, Daniel Cabrera, Darlene Charneco, Kara Hoblin, Ruby Jackson, Laurie Lambrecht, Jerome Lucani, Paton Miller and Jeff Muhs.

Additionally, Christine Sciulli and Bastienne Schmidt conceived Handoff: Weaving in Space, an “exquisite corpse” style piece of art housed in the entrance gallery.