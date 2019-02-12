‘Takeover! Artists in Residence’ Reception at Southampton Arts Center

    Jeff Muhs, Ruby Jackson, Darlene Charneco, Tom Dunn, Amy Kirwin, Kara Hoblin, Jerome Lucani, Laurie Lambrecht, Daniel Cabrera

    Jeff Muhs, Ruby Jackson, Darlene Charneco, Tom Dunn, Amy Kirwin, Kara Hoblin, Jerome Lucani, Laurie Lambrecht, Daniel Cabrera

    Kara Hoblin's space at SAC

    Kara Hoblin's space at SAC

    Kara Hoblin's space at SAC

    Kara Hoblin's space at SAC

    Kara Hoblin's work on display at SAC

    Kara Hoblin's work on display at SAC

    Jeff Muhs's art with Kara Hoblin's in the background

    Jeff Muhs's art with Kara Hoblin's in the background

    Jeff Muhs

    Jeff Muhs

    Jeff Muhs's work on display at SAC

    Jeff Muhs's work on display at SAC

    Jeff Muhs's space at SAC

    Jeff Muhs's space at SAC

    Jeff Muhs's space at SAC

    Jeff Muhs's space at SAC

    Jerome Lucani's space at SAC with Jeff Muhs's art in the foreground

    Jerome Lucani's space at SAC with Jeff Muhs's art in the foreground

    Jerome Lucani

    Jerome Lucani

    Jerome Lucani's art on display at SAC

    Jerome Lucani's art on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson

    Ruby Jackson

    Ruby Jackson's work on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's work on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's work on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's work on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's space at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's space at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's work on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's work on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's art on display at SAC

    Ruby Jackson's art on display at SAC

    Bastienne Schmidt and Christine Sciulli creators of "Handoff: Weaving in Space"

    Bastienne Schmidt and Christine Sciulli creators of

    Bastienne Schmidt and Christine Sciulli creators of "Handoff: Weaving in Space"

    Bastienne Schmidt and Christine Sciulli creators of

    Jeff Muhs, Ruby Jackson, Darlene Charneco, Kara Hoblin, Jerome Lucani, Laurie Lambrecht, Daniel Cabrera

    Jeff Muhs, Ruby Jackson, Darlene Charneco, Kara Hoblin, Jerome Lucani, Laurie Lambrecht, Daniel Cabrera

    Darlene Charneco's space at SAC

    Darlene Charneco's space at SAC

    Paton Miller's space at SAC

    Paton Miller's space at SAC

    Scott Bluedorn's space at SAC

    Scott Bluedorn's space at SAC

    Art by Paton Miller on display at SAC

    Art by Paton Miller on display at SAC

    Amy Kirwin

    Amy Kirwin

    Executive Director at SAC, Tom Dunn

    Executive Director at SAC, Tom Dunn

    Jerome Lucani, Dan Kelly, Nathan age 8, Molly Bishop

    Jerome Lucani, Dan Kelly, Nathan age 8, Molly Bishop

    Nathan, age 8, Molly Bishop, Linda Cappello

    Nathan, age 8, Molly Bishop, Linda Cappello

    Stephanie Madison, Nina Madison

    Stephanie Madison, Nina Madison

    Christopher French, Matko Tomici, Terry Sultan

    Christopher French, Matko Tomici, Terry Sultan

    Mikko, age 15, Toni Ross, Virva Hinnemo

    Mikko, age 15, Toni Ross, Virva Hinnemo

    Tom Dunn, Amy Kirwin

    Tom Dunn, Amy Kirwin

    Katrina, age 13, Greta, age 8, Chris Jones

    Katrina, age 13, Greta, age 8, Chris Jones

    Mark and Carol McNeill

    Mark and Carol McNeill

    Jerome Lucani, Daniel Cabrera

    Jerome Lucani, Daniel Cabrera

    Jason Weiner, Andrea Grover

    Jason Weiner, Andrea Grover

    Blossom Gluck, Artist Ruby Jackson, Beverly Morris

    Blossom Gluck, Artist Ruby Jackson, Beverly Morris

    Tjasa Kelly, Rebecca Edana

    Tjasa Kelly, Rebecca Edana

    Ian Carson, Mickey Paraskevas with his family

    Ian Carson, Mickey Paraskevas with his family

    Katherine and Gary Andreassen

    Katherine and Gary Andreassen

    Glen Hansen, Stephen Cappozzoli

    Glen Hansen, Stephen Cappozzoli

    Andrea Grover, Amy Kirwin, Alicia G. Longwell

    Andrea Grover, Amy Kirwin, Alicia G. Longwell

    Sarah and Russell Blue

    Sarah and Russell Blue

    Katy Casey, Jay Schneiderman, Ruben Schneiderman, Jolie Parcher

    Katy Casey, Jay Schneiderman, Ruben Schneiderman, Jolie Parcher

    Bridget Fleming, Tim Bishop

    Bridget Fleming, Tim Bishop

    Amy Kirwin, Tom Dunn

    Amy Kirwin, Tom Dunn

    Live music filled the gallery during the opening reception

    Live music filled the gallery during the opening reception

    Southampton Arts Center

    Southampton Arts Center

    Southampton Arts Center

    Southampton Arts Center
    ‘Takeover! Artists in Residence’ Reception at Southampton Arts Center

    See the photos from SAC's brilliant multi-artist exhibition.

    Barbara Lassen

    Southampton Arts Center (SAC) kicked off its latest exhibition, Takeover! Artists in Residence, with a public opening reception on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Through March 24, nine artists have set up pop-up studios at SAC and will not only display their artwork, but work on new solo pieces and collaborations. The innovative idea was conceived and curated by Amy Kirwin. Artists include Scott Bluedorn, Daniel Cabrera, Darlene Charneco, Kara Hoblin, Ruby Jackson, Laurie Lambrecht, Jerome Lucani, Paton Miller and Jeff Muhs.

    Additionally, Christine Sciulli and Bastienne Schmidt conceived Handoff: Weaving in Space, an “exquisite corpse” style piece of art housed in the entrance gallery.

