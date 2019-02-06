Trade Meat-Based Meals for Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tickets for Life

The Beyhive is buzzing to get their hands on free Beyoncé and Jay-Z tickets, and all it will cost them is some of the meat from their diet. On January 30, the East Hampton diva posted a photo to Instagram describing the prize, “What is your Greenprint? Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.” That’s right, this sweepstakes is offering free concert tickets for the rest of your life.

Greenprint is encouraging people to choose a more plant-based diet in order to put less stress on the environment. While not asking that people pledge to go entirely vegan, the organization has suggested several ideas for ways to cut down on meat consumption, including Paul McCartney’s beloved Meat Free Mondays, eating exclusively plant-based foods on weekdays and eating two plant-based meals per day.

Any prospective participants can simply go on the Greenprint website and submit their full name and email to be entered in the sweepstakes. They’re encouraged to share their clean diet pledge on social media to inspire others to make the same choice, but it’s not a requirement of the contest. Entries will be accepted through April 22, and on May 22 a winner will be randomly selected from the raffle and will receive two free tickets to one concert per Beyoncé, Jay–Z or The Carters tour for the rest of their life or for 30 years, whichever comes first.

If the name Greenprint sounds familiar, it’s because the sweepstakes is a product of the lifestyle manual The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World that was published on December 31, 2018. The book was written by Beyoncé’s trainer Marco Borges and includes an introduction by the Carters.

So what are you waiting for? Pledge to eat more greens and less meat—or don’t—and enter for your chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize.