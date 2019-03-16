Best of the Best Spotlight: Beach Hand Wash in WHB

The Westhampton Beach location of Beach Hand Wash was founded just seven years ago and has won Dan’s Best of the Best Car Wash for the last six years in a row. But owner Al Carrabis’ car washing roots are deep. His grandfather “started our first car wash in 1962. As a kid I was working every weekend and summers for my family. I became an owner at the age of 19 of the Port Jeff car wash and have been keeping Long Island cars clean ever since. We have owned over 25 locations on Long Island since then. [Our facilities are] clean and welcoming. It makes the wait here enjoyable and pleasant.”

Open seven days a week, weather permitting, Carrabis is also proud of “our old school customer service and mentality. Our customers are #1. We appreciate their business and tell them that when they leave. The before-and-after photos on their website tell the tale. You mess up your car, they clean it up, good-as-new, by hand, inside and out.

And they don’t just dislodge stubborn Cheerios, Beach Hand Wash is known for their work on antique cars as well as high-end vehicles including the shining Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Porsches and Aston Martins you see on our Hamptons roadways, between the Mercedes, Bentleys, and Rolls Royces, that is. Carrabis personally owns American muscle cars. He says, “I’d say I’m a Chevy guy by heart but love them all.”

The devil is, after all, in the details, and the detailing. Carrabis points out, “We have an award winning detail shop operated by Westhampton’s own Anthony Green.” Their list of other services probably reads just like the things you least want to do to your car: de-trashing, washing, windows, vacuuming, shampooing, vinyl/leather conditioning, mirrors, steaming, sanitizing, waxing, cleaning, polishing. Whew!

Carrabis takes pride in his team’s work, stressing that handwork “is gentle on all vehicles, gives you the personal touch. All convertibles as well as antique and classic cars are safe too. Each car gets washed with new, clean Microfiber Mitts.”

What else do they offer at Beach Hand Wash? Carrabis shares, “We rent bikes during the summer and our accessory store is stocked with LOCAL products and merchandise. It’s very important to us that we support our local businesses, we carry honey, pickles, Long Island Strong apparel. We support all charities no matter how small and never say no.”

Beach Hand Wash, 114 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4004, beachhandwash.com

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

Read more BOTB Spotlights.